A video circulating online shows a student unexpectedly collapsing on stage during her graduation ceremony

The attendees in the hall rallied behind the graduate in an amazing way in hopes of reviving her spirits

The heartwarming gesture resonated with South Africans, and sparked an outpouring of support and concern

A graduate was about to receive her qualification, when she suddenly collapsed on stage. The audience and professors were shocked by the medical emergency.

Hopeful song and claps fill the air

However, instead of panic, the crowd responded with an incredible display of solidarity. They rose to their feet, and spontaneously broke into song and applause.

TikTok community touched by the gesture

Their hopeful chants echoing through the venue was shared on TikTok by @akia_ntotho.

The touching video grabbed Mzansi's attention with over 400,000 views. It evoked empathy and compassion for the woman who fell.

Many people voiced their concern for the graduate's well-being and praised the uplifting reaction from those in attendance.

@livhuwani_mthike shared:

"My first graduation one collapsed and she was pronounced dead on the scene. "

@lucky_mkhetyeva posted:

"She is okay she came back to the stage again. "

@thoriso_luvuno stated:

"I know my mom would've started praying."

@ayost_za commented:

"Not witchcraft probably was nervous. I'm also nervous about mine on Thursday. "

@luthandotetani asked:

"Kanti emergency team ayikh? They are usually in the front row at some universities for such. "

@faithsibiya665 wrote:

"The devil fights us till the finish line I tell you."

@meagan_joeyy suggested:

"When anyone asks what ubuntu is to a South African, show them this video."

@ThorisoSemenya added:

"The devil thought he won? Never!"

