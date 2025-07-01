Ntsiki Mazwai is trending for publicly supporting Floyd Shivambu amid his fallout with the MK Party leadership

Social media users accused Ntsiki of being an opportunist, claiming she switched allegiance to secure a top role in Shivambu’s Mayibuye Consultation Process

Mazwai responded to the allegations with a scathing post and called the accusations damaging to her brand

Ntsiki Mazwai has been trending on social media for her views on South African politics. The controversial poet has made it clear that she is in Floyd Shivambu's corner since his squabbles with the MK Party leadership started.

Fans have started accusing Ntsiki of being an opportunist who is trying to secure a top position in Shivambu's Mayibuye Consultation Process. A user with the handle @MveloZulu88 sparked the conversation noting that Ntsiki was an avid MK Party supporter before the Shivambu drama started, and now the MKP is bad and she is team Floyd Shivambu. The post read:

"This one joined Mkhonto Wesizwe in hopes for a position and when she didn't get one she started throwing insults and making false accusations about the party.

"She has now joined Mayibuye and is trying so hard to be recognized at the expense of MKP bloody opportunist🚮🚮🚮"

Fans agree that Ntsiki Mazwai is an opportunist

Social media users shared the same sentiments. Many admitted that the way Ntsiki has been moving lately shows that she is trying to secure a leadership position in SA politics.

@BigGxabashe said:

"Opportunist of note lo skhotheni oncolile 😂😂"

@g_mapaya commented:

"We warned you guys about political tourists and their opportunistic ways."

@FezileFloyd

"Her situation it's really sad bandla 😭😭"

Ntsiki Mazwai fires back at recent allegations

The outspoken poet did not take the accusations lightly. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on 1 July 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai set the record straight about her stance on politics.

The Moya Podcast host debunked the claims that she was a member of the MK Party. Ntsiki admitted that the party wanted her to join, but she chose her brand. She also noted that she has not joined Mayibuye and the lies were damaging her brand. Part of the post read:

"I just gave MK free airtime so the public could learn about them. Now you ungrateful bastards are bitter because truth is….that thing is dead now.

"Oh and no, I am not MAYIBUYE. So my lady, I know I have a lot of power and it irritates you when I am not on your side, but pls stop using my name to chase clout with your lies. You’re damaging my brand."

