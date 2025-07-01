Ntsiki Mazwai Hits Back After She Was Accused of Being an Opportunist for Allegedly Joining Mayibuye
- Ntsiki Mazwai is trending for publicly supporting Floyd Shivambu amid his fallout with the MK Party leadership
- Social media users accused Ntsiki of being an opportunist, claiming she switched allegiance to secure a top role in Shivambu’s Mayibuye Consultation Process
- Mazwai responded to the allegations with a scathing post and called the accusations damaging to her brand
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Ntsiki Mazwai has been trending on social media for her views on South African politics. The controversial poet has made it clear that she is in Floyd Shivambu's corner since his squabbles with the MK Party leadership started.
Fans have started accusing Ntsiki of being an opportunist who is trying to secure a top position in Shivambu's Mayibuye Consultation Process. A user with the handle @MveloZulu88 sparked the conversation noting that Ntsiki was an avid MK Party supporter before the Shivambu drama started, and now the MKP is bad and she is team Floyd Shivambu. The post read:
"This one joined Mkhonto Wesizwe in hopes for a position and when she didn't get one she started throwing insults and making false accusations about the party.
"She has now joined Mayibuye and is trying so hard to be recognized at the expense of MKP bloody opportunist🚮🚮🚮"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans agree that Ntsiki Mazwai is an opportunist
Social media users shared the same sentiments. Many admitted that the way Ntsiki has been moving lately shows that she is trying to secure a leadership position in SA politics.
@BigGxabashe said:
"Opportunist of note lo skhotheni oncolile 😂😂"
@g_mapaya commented:
"We warned you guys about political tourists and their opportunistic ways."
@FezileFloyd
"Her situation it's really sad bandla 😭😭"
Ntsiki Mazwai fires back at recent allegations
The outspoken poet did not take the accusations lightly. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on 1 July 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai set the record straight about her stance on politics.
The Moya Podcast host debunked the claims that she was a member of the MK Party. Ntsiki admitted that the party wanted her to join, but she chose her brand. She also noted that she has not joined Mayibuye and the lies were damaging her brand. Part of the post read:
"I just gave MK free airtime so the public could learn about them. Now you ungrateful bastards are bitter because truth is….that thing is dead now.
"Oh and no, I am not MAYIBUYE. So my lady, I know I have a lot of power and it irritates you when I am not on your side, but pls stop using my name to chase clout with your lies. You’re damaging my brand."
Ntsiki Mazwai celebrates her podcast's success
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African controversial activist and author Ntsiki Mazwai had something great to celebrate in her life.
Recently, the star who showed love to the former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Floyd Shivambu, announced on social media that she has reached a new career milestone and is celebrating the success of her podcast, Moya, which is moving into academia.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for seven years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.