Ntsiki Mazwai backs Floyd Shivambu amid speculation

Former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Floyd Shivambu, announced a press conference that stirred speculation

Ntsiki Mazwai came out strongly in support of Floyd Shivambu, using strong language and a football metaphor

There were mixed reactions, with several netizens mocking Shivambu and questioning Mazwai's objectivity

Ntsiki Mazwai supported Floyd Shivambu amid speculation.

Source: Instagram

Former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Floyd Shivambu is the man of the moment.

The former EFF politician stirred speculation after announcing a press conference. While Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Floyd Shivambu, outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai took a different approach.

Ntsiki Mazwai backs Floyd Shivambu amid criticism

Ntsiki Mazwai praised Floyd Shivambu in response to a social media user who had slammed her for backing the former MK Party secretary general. The social media user @Themba523159763 had posted:

“Ntsiki lento yenu of having favourite politicians is the reason we’ll never have true liberation in this country. These people got the same vision another party is more division amongst black people.”

In response, Ntsiki Mazwai doubled down on her support for Floyd Shivambu. Using a sports metaphor, Ntsiki Mazwai suggested Floyd Shivambu is an expert surrounded by inexperienced people. The response read:

“Floyd is a fucken striker in a stadium with people who have never played soccer….”

Netizens react to Ntiski Mazwai's support for Floyd Shivambu

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai’s sentiments, while others continued with the soccer metaphor and suggested that Floyd Shivambu was no better than his MK Party colleagues.

Here’s what netizens said:

@Sakhile78937518 disagreed:

“With people you didn't see play soccer, they might be better than him.”

@Sibusis27962721 highlighted:

“This Floyd of yours is scoring a lot of own goals for a striker you claim he is.”

@maNkosi_Sthe said:

“🤣 lmao OK! Wena uyiSupporter ye Floyd FC 🤭 against Zuma FC. Lmao 🤣 don't use analogies you don't quite grasp Sisi!”

@ojeneti explained:

“I rated you because I thought you were an independent and unbiased commenter. You dislike JM for reasons I cannot fathom. But your praise of Floyd is the limit. Floyd has no brains! Sorry, darling!”

