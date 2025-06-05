South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to back politician Floyd Shivambu

This comes after uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) President Jacob Zuma demoted Shivambu as the party's secretary-general

This move by Ntsiki Mazwai has left some of her followers confused, as she heavily criticises politicians

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai has pledged her support to Floyd Shivambu after the MK Party demoted him. Image: Showmax, Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It is not every day you see Ntsiki Mazwai publicly backing a politician. The activist took to social media to show support for Floyd Shivambu after he was demoted as the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) secretary-general.

Ntsiki Mazwai backs Floyd Shivambu

The controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai posted a photo posing next to Floyd Shivambu. She expressed sadness over Shivambu's axing as the secretary-general by MK Party President Jacob Zuma.

"Eish. Angithandi ngomuntu wam yazi," Ntsiki Mazwai wrote. This roughly translates to, "I do not like what is happening to my person."

Ntsiki Mazwai has supported Floyd Shivambu after he was demoted within the MK Party. Image: Elias Mbuwane

Source: Getty Images

In another tweet, a curious Mazwai posed a question, asking whether people think Shivambu might be a victim of professional jealousy.

"Do you think Floyd Shivambu and Dr Khanyisile Litchfield Tshabalala are victims of professional jealousy in MKP? Are they a threat to those less qualified?"

Check out Ntsiki Mazwai's post below:

SA reacts to Mazwai's posts

Netizens have reacted to Ntsiki Mazwai's words with shock and confusion. Some unearthed a tweet by Mazwai, where she criticised Floyd Shivambu. Here are a few reactions from peeps below:

@lamech19700 asked:

"But you said, Dudu was right about Floyd. Dudu has never said anything nice about Nyiko, so elaborate."

@SipheleleHadeb9 argued:

"Jokes aside, Floyd is a necessity in Parliament under the MKP. I mean, if it wasn't for the fact that MKP had to wait until June to have the 8/10 position filled, he was definitely going to be deployed there. So this thing of National Organiser and SG was a political something."

@phathuxolo_nazo stated:

"Eish, MKP, it’s a family business, and they can’t challenge Floyd politically, and they know that."

@nkabindem33 shared:

"Nobody told him to go to eNkandla."

@Enos27709274 responded:

"Do you see why we say MKP is not the correct vehicle to facilitate black Unity?"

@MduMkize replied:

"This is leadership itself. He will come back strong. MK has fairly new parliament members as a result, not as vociferous as they should be. Simply still putting their darts on the row. He will be handy to build confidence. We love you, SG."

@FrankTalk0000 responded:

"Haters will say it's Photoshop."

@siya_fodo asked:

"What, now my commander? I think Zuma is old enough now, he knows what he is doing."

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on MacG

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai relayed her thoughts on MacG following his recent nasty comments on Minnie Dlamini's hygiene.

Ntsiki Mazwai conveyed her opinion on MacG during an episode of the Kota n Chill Podcast. Peeps slammed the Kota n Chill Podcast for seeking relevance by discussing MacG, while others praised Ntsiki Mazwai's comments on MacG.

Source: Briefly News