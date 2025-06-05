Musician-turned-politician Papa Penny had Mzansi in stitches this week when he defended Floyd Shivambu

The Xitsonga artist revealed in a video on Wednesday that Shivambu did not deserve to get punished for visiting Shiburi

South Africans and fans of the politician took to the video to respond to the post shared on X

MK Party's Papa Penny says Floyd Shivambu had a right to visit Shiburi. Images:mdnnews

Popular artist Papa Penny, who was previously sworn in as an MK Party member of parliament stood up for Floyd Shivambu this week.

The former reality TV star revealed in a TikTok video that Shivambu had every right to visit Prophet Shiburi during Easter weekend in Malawi.

Social media user @_mashesha shared a video on X of Papa siding with Shivambu on Wednesday, 4 June.

"Papa Penny has released a statement as an MK member. He is totally against Floyd’s removal as SG!," he captions the video.

The musician-turned-politician says in the video that Shivambu has a right to go wherever he pleases.

The Xitsonga artist says: "I want to put these things clear of SG Floyd Shivambu. He never do anything wrong to his private life. Anyone can go wherever he wants in the holidays."

South Africans respond to Papa Penny's video

@Oracle5152 said:

"'Without the permission of the country, you never make noise, in the during of covid'. We stand with Penny Penny in these difficult times."

@Elixir_Africa wrote:

"This one will be gone soon! Considering his extraordinary performance in parliament."

@KMokgaga replied:

"Dear MK Party HC, here are the questions that need answers. Papa Penny o re (says) Jacob Zuma says "nywe nywe nywe" about Floyd's visit to Bushiri."

@SixoGcilishe replied:

"I thought they believed this to be a strategic move?"

@NgwenyaSmm responded:

"He just his removal letter from parliament, redeployment looming."

@tibos26 wrote:

"Imagine these things running our country. Some people don't take South Africans serious."

@NkweMashamaite said:

"This one, he’s next for making noise to South Africans without Baba and Dudu’s permission."

@Nathi87196520 wrote:

"Papa Penny and Floyd Shivambu, one thing you don't get is MK Party is only for Zulu's. You'll be next to go just for saying Zuma is saying nywenywenywe."

@tibos26 replied:

"MK Party people really just for numbers. You elect people like these so that we can have votes desperately to govern."

@EdwardthembaSa said:

"He might have shot himself in the foot the foot…it will backfire."

VincentMashian1 replied:

"This one is on his way out... plus is not make sure in portfolio of sport. He doesn't add any value."

MK Party's Floyd Shivambu demoted after visiting Bushiri. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

