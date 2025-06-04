Floyd Shivambu touched on his decision to visit the controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi

Shivambu has accepted that his decision was in contravention of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's constitution

The former Economic Freedom Fighters member is eager to take on his new role as a member of the National Assembly

Political analyst Sanet Solomon spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the decision to redeploy Shivambu

Floyd Shivambu has accepted his punishment for contravening the MK Party's constitution. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Floyd Shivambu remains thankful to the leadership of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party that he got to serve as Secretary-General.

Shivambu was stripped of the post on 4 June 2025 and redeployed to Parliament as a Member of the National Assembly.

In a statement released by the party, it said that the decision to remove the former Economic Freedom Fighters member from the post was made after his unauthorised trip to visit Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. Shivambu visited the fugitive pastor over the Easter weekend.

Floyd Shivambu is still grateful to Jacob Zuma as the leader of the MK Party. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Shivambu accepts punishment for Bushiri visit

During a press briefing in Johannesburg after the decision to remove him from the post was announced, Shivambu confirmed that he was redeployed to the National Assembly. He also confirmed that the decision to go to Malawi went against the constitution of the party.

“On behalf of myself and everyone else who is involved, we regret that the decision in terms of the visit to Malawi was not consistent with the constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe as is reflected in the statement,” Shivambu said.

He added that he fully accepts the decision as a disciplined member. He added that he also accepted the new responsibility and would continue to play a role in building the organisation towards the 2026 Local Government Elections and the two-thirds majority that it's targeting in the 2029 National Elections.

Shivambu also thanked the leadership of the party, and especially the president, Jacob Zuma, for continuing to lead the programme of unifying all progressive forces.

You can watch his statement below.

Political analyst weighs in on Shivambu’s removal

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Sanet Solomon weighed in on the situation surrounding Shivambu.

The political analyst, who is based in the Department of Political Studies and Governance at the University of the Free State, said it could be argued that his acceptance of contravening their constitution was a last-ditch attempt at saving his political career.

She also noted that his decision to visit Bushiri was unprecedented and rather controversial, given the perceptions of the pastor.

“As a seasoned politician, many would have expected him to avoid these kinds of engagements as they can be detrimental to political careers. Instead of apologising and showing remorse, Shivambu doubled down and justified his visit, which could alienate him from people within the party,” Solomon noted.

She added that while the visit was problematic, it was worth noting that Shivambu had been isolated within the party already, given the critique around his unwillingness to consult with others and his overall leadership style.

