Shamila Batohi has hit back at criticism levelled against her and maintained that she won't be stepping down from her post

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been slammed after the NPA lost many high-profile cases

South Africans don't believe she will be removed from her post either, claiming that she's protected by the president

Shamila Batohi doesn't plan on stepping down as head of the NPA, despite the recent failures to secure convictions. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

GAUTENG – Shamila Batohi has no plans of stepping down from her role at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Calls have been growing for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to step down from the post following recent failures by the NPA to secure convictions.

Appointed in December 2018, her tenure comes to an end in eight months, but Batohi has no plans to leave earlier.

Batohi wants to keep fighting for justice

With pressure mounting on her and the NPA, Batohi hit back at calls for her to step down, saying that she’s been fighting for justice her whole life and didn't intend on stopping now.

"If I really thought that, as the national director, I was not performing, I would step down immediately," she said.

Batohi added that she came back to the country to fight for justice and the rule of law, and still had eight months to do that. Prior to her appointment, she served as a Senior Legal Adviser to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Batohi under pressure over NPA failures

Calls have been growing for Batohi to step down following recent failures by the NPA. One of the biggest criticisms was the failure to secure a conviction in the Timothy Omotoso case.

This was followed by a ruling in the Free State Division of the High Court in Bloemfontein, where Judge Philip Loubser found the extradition of Moroadi Cholota was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Cholota is the former personal assistant of corruption-accused former Free State Premier Ace Magashule. The NPA also faced criticism over its failure to prosecute in the Phala Phala case. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s John Hlope also accused it of being captured as a result.

South Africans mock Batohi

Social media users criticised Batohi and her tenure, with many saying that she was protected because she protected others.

Bhelekazi Khuboni said:

“After protecting so many comrades, I would also tell you guys that I am going nowhere.”

Maphuti Seruthe Raseruthe added:

“She was appointed by Ramaphosa to protect Ramaphosa. So, she is doing exactly that.

Joseph Chippas stated:

“She knows she represents the incompetent, so no one will fire her.”

Sello Sekonyela noted:

“She’s not going anywhere, but she’s not doing her job.”

Nqunde Keo said:

“She was appointed to defend the President on Phala-Phala gate.”

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa noted:

“And if she doesn't leave, the NPA will keep losing big cases.”

Grant Sekokope asked:

“Why would she go anywhere when she's entitled to this gravy train?”

Andile Ace Duku said:

“She won't go anywhere. As long as she doesn't prosecute Mr Phala Phala, her salary is safe.”

Batohi defends NPA's slow progress

Briefly News reported that Batohi defended the NPA and explained the challenges it faced.

Batohi noted that it was slow in making progress with cases because of a shortage of staff.

South Africans lashed out at Batohi and her poor excuses regarding the NPA's progress.

