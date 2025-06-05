President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded a full report from Nobuhle Nkabane over her conduct in Parliament

The Minister of Higher Education refused to answer questions, while chewing gum during proceedings

South Africans don't believe anything will happen to her, and instead believe she will be promoted

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded a full report from Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane, over her conduct in Parliament. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane, faced severe criticism after she appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on 30 May 2025 to explain her Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) appointments. A video of her appearance showed her chewing gum.

Nkabane faces questions in Parliament

X user In A Nutshell posted a video of Nkabane's appearance before the Portfolio Committee on her @Markosonke1 X account. In the video, Portfolio Chairperson Tebogo Letsie asked her what made a person credible enough to be appointed to a position.

His question came in light of the recent criticism she faced after a leaked list of appointees to the vacancy of chairpersons on SETA boards was leaked. One of the names that was flagged was Buyambo Mantashe, the son of Mining and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Nkabane chews gum in video

Nkabane declined to answer the question and said the definition of credibility can be found on Google. While responding, Nkabane chewed gum audibly and told Letsie that he can find the definition of credibility in an encyclopedia.

Nkabane also defended her appointments and denied that her decision to appoint the controversial chairpersons was politically motivated. She said her appointments were grounded in legal compliance and were merit-based. She later scrapped her appointments.

Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) Member of Parlament Sihle Lonzi was kicked out of Parliament for asking the Department's Director General Nkosinathi Sishi if he was aware that Mantashe's son was appointed as one of the SETA's chairpersons.

South Africans joke that Nkabane won't be punished

Netizens commenting on X were livid that she brazenly chewed gum in Parliament.

Zandi Thabethe said:

"This woman is disgusting! Why didn't they reprimand her for chewing gum there? When she looks at this video, is she proud of herself? This is rubbish!"

Olivia La Grange said:

"Insane that we have a person like this as a minister. Is this some sort of practical joke?"

Evie G said:

"The state of these people who run our institutions is shocking."

Kung-Fu Joe said:

"Arrogance peaks in the valley of intelligence. She lacks the relative intelligence to realise how morbidly stupid she is."

Justlikethat said:

"What a joke! An education minister who can't understand or answer a straightforward question? How much are we paying her?"

Department of Higher Education sends 100 students to China

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nkabane announced in September 2024 that the department would be sending 200 students to China. She said that the initiative was aimed at equipping them with skills for the future.

The announcement followed Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise to cooperate with Africa in the future. Some South Africans questioned the number of people who would be sent to China.

Source: Briefly News