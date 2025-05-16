The Higher Education Minister has scrapped the recent appointments of Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) board chairs

The decision came after allegations of nepotism, with the Economic Freedom Fighters' Sihle Lonzi being very vocal about the issue

South Africans have thanked the EFF for standing up to corruption, after Lonzi was removed from a hearing for asking about the appointments

The Higher Education minister scrapped the appointment of SETA board chairs after nepotism claims, as the EFF's Sihle Londi has been praised for his role in exposing it. Image: @MDNnewss/ @Manikipi

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The decision to withdraw the appointment of recently named Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) board chairs has been welcomed by South Africans.

The Higher Education Ministry made the decision following allegations of nepotism and calls for greater transparency when it came to the selection process.

The appointment of the board chairs sparked criticism and questions after it was revealed that some members were affiliated with the African National Congress (ANC). Buyambo Mantashe, the son of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, was one of the names on the list, as was former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and Mike Mabuyakhulu. Mabuyakhulu was recently appointed the convener of the ANC Provincial Task Team in KZN and weighed in on the party's performance in the province.

Higher Education Ministry scraps appointments

Following the outrage over the appointments, Minister Nobuhle Nkabane scrapped the list, adding that a new nomination window would open for just seven days. The panel which picked the 20 board chairs has also been dissolved.

The minister stated that the reopened nominations will prioritise competency, experience, and representation, and would include youth, women, and people with disabilities.

The appointment of Gwede Mantashe's son raised a lot of questions. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighters member removed from Parliament

The leaked list of appointments caused a stir in Parliament when Sihle Lonzi was forcibly removed for raising concerns about the board appointments.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was removed from a hearing of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on 14 May for questioning the department’s director-general, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, about the list.

The committee chairperson, Tebogo Letsie of the ANC, said the minister, who was absent, would address the issue, but Lonzi accused the chairperson of shielding the department.

“This chairperson is protecting corruption. The son of Minister Gwede gets to be appointed illegally, and now we are being thrown out because this chairperson is protecting corruption,” said Lonzi as he was forcibly evicted.

You can watch the full interaction below.

South Africans thank EFF

The decision to scrap the recent appointments and dissolve the panel that approved them has been welcomed by South Africans.

The hashtag, #ThankYouEFF, has also been trending on X, formerly Twitter, as citizens praised the party and Lonzi for standing up to corruption.

@AfricaisBlack said:

“As we wait for the official letter to revoke Gwede Mantashe’s son’s appointment as Chairperson of the SETA Board, it’s clear that without the EFF, this country is doomed — finished and gone.”

@ingridmothiba3 added:

“9% is fixing South Africa ❤️💚🖤.”

@SiyasangaS33620 said:

“The EFF’s presence in Parliament has significantly impacted South African politics, highlighting overlooked issues and demanding accountability. For many, it’s the first time they’ve truly seen how parliamentary processes work.”

@nellymbadu said:

“Thank you Sihle Lonzi❤️💚🖤 Thank You EFF.”

@Tshepo__Molotsi stated:

“Today is Sihle Lonzi Day #ThankYouEFF.”

Stevo Leps asked:

"Are they going to apologise for how that EFF member was dragged out of the hearing?"

Lindelwa Mafafo added:

"9% vote is doing what they were voted in for. Well done EFF.

Yasser Rui Lopez Wyngaard said:

"Moral victory for the EFF. Fearlessly exposing the corruption in government. Keep it up. You have won an important battle."

EFF alleges political interference in lottery contract

In a related article, the EFF raised concerns about the process to appoint a new operator of the national lottery.

Briefly News reported that Gold Rush Consortium are reportedly the preferred bidder for the R180 billion contract.

The EFF noted that the business was owned by two businessmen with close ties to the African National Congress.

Source: Briefly News