Mike Mabuyakhulu said that the African National Congress will not be upset with people who voted against the party

The ANC lost three wards to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in three by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal

Fikile Mbalula noted that the ANC lost wards to former members of the party who went on to join the opposition

The ANC in KZN has reflected on the recent performance of the party in provincial by-elections.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The African National Congress will not hold a grudge against those who voted against it in the province recently.

The party has lost three wards in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) during recent by-elections, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party upstaging the liberation movement in the province. The ANC lost Ward 2 in Richmond, Ward 28 in KwaDukuza, and recently Ward 18 in Mandeni to the MK Party.

The ANC’s national leadership and Provincial Task Team held a meeting on 8 May 2025 to assess the progress made by the party in KZN, with Mike Mabuyakhulu and Fikile Mbalula both sharing their thoughts.

Mabuyakhulu says ANC will continue to serve the people

Speaking at the meeting in Durban, Mabuyakhulu, the Coordinator of the Provincial task team, spoke to the media about the MK Party winning wards in communities which the ANC controlled.

He said that even though the residents voted for the rival party, the ANC would not hold it against them.

“In those local governments, we are still going to deliver services to our people. The ANC has taken a position that we will not be angry with our people, hence we are going to serve them,” he said.

Mbalula weighs in on ANC’s performance

Following the meeting, the party’s Secretary-General, Mbalula, acknowledged the setbacks, but noted that there were “sparkles of good work that was done.”

Mbalula acknowledged that the party had lost, and that there was work to do as the ANC continues its programme of renewal and recovery.

He also cheekily noted that the party lost the wards to former ANC members who joined the MK Party.

“We have lost the important wards of the ANC from members of the ANC who left the ANC, joining the opposition and then won important wards,” he stated.

Despite the recent success, the ANC has had support in some areas. In December 2024, the ANC won the Ward 2 by-election in Msunduzi, beating the MK Party.

KZN isn't the only province where the MK Party has gained ground against rivals. In January 2025, Jacob Zuma's party won a ward from the Democratic Alliance in Saldanha Bay.

South Africans mock the ANC’s comments

The comments didn’t sit well with South Africans, with many saying that the ANC had no right to be angry with voters in the first place.

Cee Jay Mhlongo said:

“They have no right to be angry to begin with.”

Vusi Nyembe stated:

“They didn't listen to the people they claim they lead.”

Zagalio Mbhele added:

“They have no right to do that. Actually, that's arrogance, to believe that you deserve to be in power as if you are the only political party in this country.”

Banda Baza explained:

“They just don't get it. People are angry because the ANC is failing to deliver basic services. Fix that and there will be no reason to talk about hate.”

Lucas Monene suggested:

“Swallow your pride and do the right thing. Being angry must be the last thing to do.”

Jaji Anathi Xolani said:

“We are still going to reject them in 2026 and 2029, angry or not.”

Tshepo Mtsheda added:

“They were warned, but their arrogance persisted. The people must not fall for their tricks. The ANC will never change.”

Gauteng ANC promises to focus on service delivery

While the party is attempting to turn things around in KZN, it is also focused on regaining support in Gauteng,

Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised that the ANC would focus on service delivery in the province to reclaim the majority vote.

Briefly News reported that South Africans mocked Lesufi, with many saying that the ANC didn’t know what service delivery was.

Source: Briefly News