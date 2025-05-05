Panyaza Lesufi promised that the African National Congress (ANC) would focus on service delivery

The Gauteng premier stated that the party wanted to reclaim the majority vote in the province

South Africans mocked Lesufi, saying that the ANC didn’t know what service delivery was

Panyaza Lesufi says the ANC will return to basics in a bid to win back support in Gauteng. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) has promised to prioritise service delivery in the province ahead of the Local Government Elections in 2027.

Gauteng is currently run by a coalition government led by the ANC, but the party is intent on securing the majority in the next elections.

The ANC were forced to work with the Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party and RISE Mzansi in Gauteng after no party received a majority in the 2024 National Elections.

The poor showing of the ANC in Gauteng also led to its provincial structures being changed to turn things around in the next elections.

ANC to focus on service delivery going forward

In order to reclaim top spot in the province, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised that the party would not take any shortcuts when it came to service delivery.

He made the comments during his closing remarks at a two-day ANC Lekgotla in Johannesburg on Sunday, 4 May 2025.

The premier stated that the party would undertake a return to the basics, which included service delivery, as he noted that the ANC identified 14 problems in the province that needed attention.

On the list are issues such as crime, potholes, water shortages and Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), but to name a few.

Lesufi explained that work was already underway to tackle these issues.

"We are proud to report that on every issue, all our commissions, in the past two days, have been hard at work in making firm proposals,” he noted.

Also on that list is poor service at hospitals and clinics. Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, recently admitted that Gauteng’s health system was at breaking point.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla admitted that the system in Gauteng was not healthy. Image: Alet Pretorious

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not buying the premier’s promise

Social media users were not buying what Lesufi was selling, as they said that the ANC didn’t know anything about service delivery.

Santie Bezuidenhout asked:

“And it wasn't a priority for the past 30 years?”

Daniel Louw stated:

“Hey baba, you know nothing about service delivery.”

Given Masilela Ma-give said:

“Since 1994, singing the same song while you are in charge. Gaslighting South Africans.”

Art Long noted:

“After 30 years, they can't collect rubbish or supply water and electricity. Pathetic.”

Anne Boyes stated:

“He can't spell service delivery.”

Colin Ritchie asked:

“Really? After 30 years, is it’s still a key priority?”

Abbey Mabotja added:

“We heard that before.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa unhappy with Gauteng

It’s not just residents who are unhappy with the state of Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa is also.

Briefly News reported that the president expressed disappointment in the poor state of Johannesburg in particular.

The president warned the provincial government that it needed to improve the state of the province ahead of the G20 Summit.

