Global site navigation

ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Leadership Will Be Changed: Ramaphosa
Politics

ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Leadership Will Be Changed: Ramaphosa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the resolution the party reached at the close of its NEC meeting
  • Part of the agenda was the dismal performance of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures during the 2024 general elections
  • Ramaphosa said the party decided to reconfigure the province's Provincial Executive Committee, and this could mean new provincial leaders could be elected

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

The ANC's NEC has decided not to disband the KZN and Gauteng's Provincial Executive Committee
New leaders will be chosen for the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @MYANC
Source: Twitter

BOKSBURG, EKURHULENI—The African National Congress has decided on the fates of the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures. Their Provincial Executive Committees be reconfigured, and the provinces' leadership will be changed.

GP, KZN ANC leaders to be changed

According to SABC News, party president Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement at the close of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 18 and 19 January 2025. The NEC discussed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and their fate after the ANC lost its majority in the previous 2024 general elections.

Read also

Outrage as government plans 3% BEE tax for R100 billion transformation fund

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The party retained its majority rule in the North West, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape. It lost its majority in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape. Infighting and factionalism have marred the KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures. The party previously said accountability for its poor electoral performance must be made.

Crisis in the ANC

The ANC's NEC has decided to change GP and KZN's leadership
The ANC's NEC met in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Image: @MYANC
Source: Twitter

South Africans discuss

Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the decision to reconfigure the PECs.

Pasman Jonas Vis said:

"They should have started with the NEC before those provinces. How did they get less than 51% on national ballots?"

Read also

Fikile Mbalula concerned about ANC losing power in Gauteng and KZN, SA jokes it has already happened

Kenneth Thomas Mathye said:

"Panyaza is giving them a headache."

Lethabo said:

"ANC is saving themselves from Panya Panya Lesufi."

Takalani said:

"Hopefully Panyaza out."

Bee Lolo said:

"Let the snake eat itself."

Jacob Zuma demands reinstatement

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's former president, Jacob Zuma, demanded that he be allowed to return to the party. He threatened the ANC with legal action.

Zuma was expelled from the party after he founded the MK Party, which won a third of the votes in the 2024 general elections. Numerous attempts to appeal the expulsion failed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: