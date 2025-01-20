ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Leadership Will Be Changed: Ramaphosa
- The African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the resolution the party reached at the close of its NEC meeting
- Part of the agenda was the dismal performance of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures during the 2024 general elections
- Ramaphosa said the party decided to reconfigure the province's Provincial Executive Committee, and this could mean new provincial leaders could be elected
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
BOKSBURG, EKURHULENI—The African National Congress has decided on the fates of the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures. Their Provincial Executive Committees be reconfigured, and the provinces' leadership will be changed.
GP, KZN ANC leaders to be changed
According to SABC News, party president Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement at the close of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 18 and 19 January 2025. The NEC discussed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and their fate after the ANC lost its majority in the previous 2024 general elections.
The party retained its majority rule in the North West, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape. It lost its majority in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape. Infighting and factionalism have marred the KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures. The party previously said accountability for its poor electoral performance must be made.
Crisis in the ANC
- The ANC lost its outright majority during the 2024 general elections, and no party had a majority
- It was forced to form a Government of National Unity with other political parties after the election
- Cyril Ramaphosa admitted during the party's 113th celebrations on 8 January that it is experiencing an existential crisis
South Africans discuss
Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the decision to reconfigure the PECs.
Pasman Jonas Vis said:
"They should have started with the NEC before those provinces. How did they get less than 51% on national ballots?"
Fikile Mbalula concerned about ANC losing power in Gauteng and KZN, SA jokes it has already happened
Kenneth Thomas Mathye said:
"Panyaza is giving them a headache."
Lethabo said:
"ANC is saving themselves from Panya Panya Lesufi."
Takalani said:
"Hopefully Panyaza out."
Bee Lolo said:
"Let the snake eat itself."
Jacob Zuma demands reinstatement
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's former president, Jacob Zuma, demanded that he be allowed to return to the party. He threatened the ANC with legal action.
Zuma was expelled from the party after he founded the MK Party, which won a third of the votes in the 2024 general elections. Numerous attempts to appeal the expulsion failed.
