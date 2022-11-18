The leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, has spoken out about the state of the country and its high level of crime

He labelled South Africa a “World Cup of crime” following the arrest of a 46-year-old alleged criminal from Israel

Social media users have called him out for his comments after he attempted to rubbish claims that the party is xenophobic

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users have called out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his remarks following the arrest of an alleged international gang leader.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba believes South Africa is a "World Cup of crime". Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

The politician used the opportunity to bring to light and rubbish claims that the party is xenophobic. Taking to social media, Mashaba said when the existence of international criminal syndicates operating in South Africa is brought to light, some choose to insult the party.

The ActionSA leader was responding to a video of the alleged syndicate that was arrested. He also called out the ANC government for failing to deal with the country’s issues.

According to News24, the man linked to drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities was arrested on Thursday, 17 November, in Johannesburg. The arrest sparked anger, with many disturbed by the country’s high level of crime.

Mashaba previously said illegal immigration was the responsibility of the local government, TimesLIVE reported.

Here’s what citizens are saying:

@colinbraude said:

“Are you upset by the criminality or the nationality? Under the ANC South Africa has become the playground of both local and international gangsters. Given the ANC’s contempt for the Rule of Law, going back to 1949, it was inevitable.”

@Thulakhula posted:

“Who is making the arrests, Action SA police?? You reach new lows every time you tweet.”

@jiggsauce commented:

“It would seem you are also all talk and no Action …. Pun intended. You must sue the departments responsible for our National security… then we shall vote for you.”

@Dr_Afrika_8082 wrote:

“An Israeli is not a foreigner in Herman Mashaba’s world/country?”

@SWilly263 added:

“He is a profiler and opportunist. Now it doesn’t fit your profile, I don’t hear you using the word illegal foreigner! pathetic!”

