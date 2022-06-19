Top list of rappers in gangs: Hip hop artists who are about that life
Many rappers claim to have links with thugs, gangsters, and criminals. Some have been in court for cases related to drug dealing, gun smuggling, street fights and shootings, and other crimes. Others claim they lived that life but have never been arrested or charged. Check out the list of rappers in gangs below.
It is common to hear rappers using lyrics that imply they are or were living the gang life. Some were officially initiated, while others have criminal records. The majority are merely affiliated with these groups.
Which rappers are in gangs?
Rarely do singers in gangs get convicted or serve prison terms for claiming to be part of criminal groups. Most grew up in crime-infested regions and a few have survived gunshots. Here is a list of the top hip-hop artists affiliated with gangs.
1. Lil Wayne - The Bloods
- Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
- Born: 27 September 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Singer, songwriter, and record executive
Lil Wayne is reportedly associated with the Bloods group. His songs 5 Star, Blood Walk, I'm Blooded, and Soo Woo, are believed to be about the Bloods. Rapper Daylyt said this about Wayne's gang origin during an interview with VladTV.
Wayne's not out here doing anything. He's just a Blood.
He also commented on Lil Wayne's record label:
Cash Money, everybody's cool, nobody's Bloodin' and Crippin' ... Randomly, Cash Money signs Mack 10. Mack 10's a Blood, and now everybody from Cash Money's Bloods.
2. Cardi B - The Bloods
- Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus
- Born: 11 October 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Washington Heights, New York, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Singer and songwriter
Celebrity Cardi B is allegedly a member of the Bloods. In 2017, Cardi B shared a tweet stating she was a member of the Bloods gang:
... been a big-time Blood since I was 16.
3. Chris Brown - The Bloods
- Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
- Born: 5 May 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Tappahannock, Virginia, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Musician, songwriter, dancer, graffiti artist, and actor
Chris Brown is among the world's most influential R&B artists. In 2014, an LA Bloods member stated that Chris Brown was not an official member of the Bloods but he was affiliated enough to use the gang's signs.
It is also alleged that Chris Brown offered several gang members jobs and shot some of his music videos in their neighborhood. In 2022, Akon claimed Chris Brown's affiliations with The Bloods stopped him from becoming the next Michael Jackson.
4. Snoop Dogg - The Crips
- Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
- Born: 20 October 1971
- Age: 51 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Long Beach, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Singer, songwriter, actor, media personality, and entrepreneur
Snoop Dogg is among the world's famous singers associated with the Crips. He has been active in the industry since 1990. The Bloods and the Crips are the most prominent gang networks in Southern California and countrywide.
Since the Crips wear blue, people believed Snoop's Super Bowl outfits were either a shout-out to the gang or the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winner. The rapper wore a matching blue and yellow paisley shirt and pants.
5. B-Real - The Bloods
- Full name: Louis Mario Freese
- Born: 2 June 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Rapper
B-Real is one of the two lead rappers in the Cypress Hill hip-hop group. He left home and quit school because of his gang involvement and the dangerous lifestyle he adopted. The American rapper left the Bloods after being shot in 1988.
6. Birdman - The Bloods
- Full name: Bryan Christopher Williams
- Born: 15 February 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Rapper and record executive
American singer Birdman is among the wealthiest record executives and renowned rappers. He has been a member of various hip-hop bands, including the Big Tymers, Cash Money Millionaires, and Rich Gang. Authorities alleged Lil Wayne and Birdman were affiliated with the Bloods after a shooting spawned by a rivalry between them in 2018.
7. Cormega - The Bloods & the Crips
- Full name: Cory McKay
- Born: 26 April 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New York, New York, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Rapper
American star Cormega has been active in the music industry since 1989. He has worked under several music labels, including Aura, Legal Hustle, Infamous, and Def Jam. Cormega has affiliations with the Crips rappers and maintains his links with the Bloods.
8. Sen Dog - The Bloods
- Full name: Senen Reyes
- Born: 20 November 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Pinar del Río, Cuba
- Nationality: Cuban-American
- Career: Rapper
Sen Dog is among rappers who were in gangs. He is one of the co-founders of the Cypress Hill rap group members and a lead vocalist for a heavy metal band called the Powerflo. Sen Dog left Cuba with his parents at age 8. They settled in Miami at a refugee apartment called Casa Libertad. He was a Bloods member in the 1980s before music turned his life around.
9. Cam'ron - The Bloods
- Full name: Cameron Ezike Giles
- Born: 4 February 1976
- Age: 47 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Harlem, New York, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Rapper, record executive, and actor
American actor Cam'ron is among the world's most famous rappers that are in gangs. He is reportedly a leader in the Bronx's Bloods gang. The musician was a victim of a failed carjacking on 23 October 2005 in Washington DC. He drove to Howard University Hospital in his Lambo after being shot thrice.
10. The Game - The Bloods
- Full name: Jayceon Terrell Taylor
- Born: 29 November 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Compton, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Career: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
Most of The Game's lyrics suggest he is affiliated with the Bloods gang, despite growing up in a Crip gang neighborhood in Compton. His father was a Nutty Block Crip, and his mother was a Hoover Crippelette. The Game was put in foster care at age seven and attended Compton High School, where most students were Crips associates.
What rappers are in gangs?
Renowned American singers and rappers who are in gangs include:
|Rapper
|Gang affiliations
|Lil Wayne
|The Bloods
|Cardi B
|The Bloods
|Chris Brown
|The Bloods
|Snoop Dogg
|The Crips
|B-Real
|The Bloods
|Birdman
|The Bloods
|Cormega
|The Bloods and the Crips
|Sen Dog
|The Bloods
|Cam'ron
|The Bloods
|The Game
|The Bloods
What gangs are rappers in?
Most rappers in America were or are members of the Bloods and the Crips gangs.
What rappers are in the Bloods?
American rappers rumored to have links with the Bloods gang are:
- Lil Wayne
- Cardi B
- Chris Brown
- Tekashi 6ix9ine
- Ol' Dirty Bastards
- B-Real
- Birdman
- Cormega
- Sen Dog
- Cam'ron
- The Game
- Kendrick Lamar
- Playboi Carti
- Gucci Mane
- Tupac
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Sean Deez
- Fredo Bang
- Baby Stone Gorillas
- 2nd II None
- Hi-C
- Real Gee Money Skins
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Hitman Holla
- Young Nudy
Are there any rappers in the Crips?
Globally influential musicians affiliated with the Crips gang are:
- Snoop Dogg
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
- Gunna
- Coolio
- Sleepy Hallow
- Fivio Foreign
- Schoolboy Q
- Sheff G
- Warren G
- Blueface
- Vince Staples
- Jeezy
- Eazy E
- Nate Dogg
- Lil Loaded
- BlocBoy JB
- Nipsey Hussle
- Bobby Shmurda
- O.T. Genasis
- Quando Rondo
- Rowdy Rebel
- Kurupt
- Brotha Lynch Hung
The Bloods and Crips gangs have been operating in the United States since the late 1960s and early 1970s. Since their formation, the rivals have reportedly amassed more than 50,000 associated gang members. Rappers in gangs make up a huge number of this total.
READ ALSO: Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 15
Briefly.co.za listed the world's fastest rappers who have achieved insane speeds after practicing for years. These artists incorporate different elements from other genres to make their music unique.
Eminem is one of the fastest rappers worldwide. Some fans agree, while others disagree with those who claim new artists have given him stiff competition in the past decade.
Source: Briefly News