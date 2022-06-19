Top list of rappers in gangs: Hip hop artists who are about that life

Many rappers claim to have links with thugs, gangsters, and criminals. Some have been in court for cases related to drug dealing, gun smuggling, street fights and shootings, and other crimes. Others claim they lived that life but have never been arrested or charged. Check out the list of rappers in gangs below.

List of rappers in gangs. Photo: @Michael Tullberg, @Valerie Macon, @cormega, @OfficialCamron, @Rich Fury, @Axelle Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is common to hear rappers using lyrics that imply they are or were living the gang life. Some were officially initiated, while others have criminal records. The majority are merely affiliated with these groups.

Which rappers are in gangs?

Rarely do singers in gangs get convicted or serve prison terms for claiming to be part of criminal groups. Most grew up in crime-infested regions and a few have survived gunshots. Here is a list of the top hip-hop artists affiliated with gangs.

1. Lil Wayne - The Bloods

Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" in Los Angeles. Photo: @Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Born: 27 September 1982

27 September 1982 Age: 40 years (as of April 2023)

40 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Singer, songwriter, and record executive

Lil Wayne is reportedly associated with the Bloods group. His songs 5 Star, Blood Walk, I'm Blooded, and Soo Woo, are believed to be about the Bloods. Rapper Daylyt said this about Wayne's gang origin during an interview with VladTV.

Wayne's not out here doing anything. He's just a Blood.

He also commented on Lil Wayne's record label:

Cash Money, everybody's cool, nobody's Bloodin' and Crippin' ... Randomly, Cash Money signs Mack 10. Mack 10's a Blood, and now everybody from Cash Money's Bloods.

2. Cardi B - The Bloods

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out in Los Angeles. Photo: @Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus Born: 11 October 1992

11 October 1992 Age: 30 years (as of April 2023)

30 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Washington Heights, New York, United States

Washington Heights, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Singer and songwriter

Celebrity Cardi B is allegedly a member of the Bloods. In 2017, Cardi B shared a tweet stating she was a member of the Bloods gang:

... been a big-time Blood since I was 16.

3. Chris Brown - The Bloods

Singer Chris Brown at the Grammy Awards. Photo: @chrisbrown

Source: Facebook

Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown

Christopher Maurice Brown Born: 5 May 1989

5 May 1989 Age: 33 years (as of April 2023)

33 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Tappahannock, Virginia, United States

Tappahannock, Virginia, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Musician, songwriter, dancer, graffiti artist, and actor

Chris Brown is among the world's most influential R&B artists. In 2014, an LA Bloods member stated that Chris Brown was not an official member of the Bloods but he was affiliated enough to use the gang's signs.

It is also alleged that Chris Brown offered several gang members jobs and shot some of his music videos in their neighborhood. In 2022, Akon claimed Chris Brown's affiliations with The Bloods stopped him from becoming the next Michael Jackson.

4. Snoop Dogg - The Crips

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Photo: @Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Born: 20 October 1971

20 October 1971 Age: 51 years (as of April 2023)

51 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Long Beach, California, United States

Long Beach, California, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Singer, songwriter, actor, media personality, and entrepreneur

Snoop Dogg is among the world's famous singers associated with the Crips. He has been active in the industry since 1990. The Bloods and the Crips are the most prominent gang networks in Southern California and countrywide.

Since the Crips wear blue, people believed Snoop's Super Bowl outfits were either a shout-out to the gang or the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winner. The rapper wore a matching blue and yellow paisley shirt and pants.

5. B-Real - The Bloods

B-Real of Cypress Hill performs at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley. Photo: @Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Louis Mario Freese

Louis Mario Freese Born: 2 June 1970

2 June 1970 Age: 52 years (as of April 2023)

52 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Rapper

B-Real is one of the two lead rappers in the Cypress Hill hip-hop group. He left home and quit school because of his gang involvement and the dangerous lifestyle he adopted. The American rapper left the Bloods after being shot in 1988.

6. Birdman - The Bloods

Birdman in a black leather jacket. Photo: @Birdman

Source: Facebook

Full name: Bryan Christopher Williams

Bryan Christopher Williams Born: 15 February 1969

15 February 1969 Age: 54 years (as of April 2023)

54 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Rapper and record executive

American singer Birdman is among the wealthiest record executives and renowned rappers. He has been a member of various hip-hop bands, including the Big Tymers, Cash Money Millionaires, and Rich Gang. Authorities alleged Lil Wayne and Birdman were affiliated with the Bloods after a shooting spawned by a rivalry between them in 2018.

7. Cormega - The Bloods & the Crips

A photo of Cormega. Photo: @cormega

Source: Instagram

Full name: Cory McKay

Cory McKay Born: 26 April 1970

26 April 1970 Age: 52 years (as of April 2023)

52 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Rapper

American star Cormega has been active in the music industry since 1989. He has worked under several music labels, including Aura, Legal Hustle, Infamous, and Def Jam. Cormega has affiliations with the Crips rappers and maintains his links with the Bloods.

8. Sen Dog - The Bloods

Sen Dog of Cypress Hill rap group. Photo: @SenDogCH

Source: Facebook

Full name: Senen Reyes

Senen Reyes Born: 20 November 1965

20 November 1965 Age: 57 years (as of April 2023)

57 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Pinar del Río, Cuba

Pinar del Río, Cuba Nationality: Cuban-American

Cuban-American Career: Rapper

Sen Dog is among rappers who were in gangs. He is one of the co-founders of the Cypress Hill rap group members and a lead vocalist for a heavy metal band called the Powerflo. Sen Dog left Cuba with his parents at age 8. They settled in Miami at a refugee apartment called Casa Libertad. He was a Bloods member in the 1980s before music turned his life around.

9. Cam'ron - The Bloods

Cam'ron in white headscarf and vest. Photo: @OfficialCamron

Source: Facebook

Full name: Cameron Ezike Giles

Cameron Ezike Giles Born: 4 February 1976

4 February 1976 Age: 47 years (as of April 2023)

47 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Harlem, New York, United States

Harlem, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Rapper, record executive, and actor

American actor Cam'ron is among the world's most famous rappers that are in gangs. He is reportedly a leader in the Bronx's Bloods gang. The musician was a victim of a failed carjacking on 23 October 2005 in Washington DC. He drove to Howard University Hospital in his Lambo after being shot thrice.

10. The Game - The Bloods

The Game arrives at the "Straight Outta Compton" premiere in Los Angeles. Photo: @Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jayceon Terrell Taylor

Jayceon Terrell Taylor Born: 29 November 1979

29 November 1979 Age: 43 years (as of April 2023)

43 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Compton, California, United States

Compton, California, United States Nationality: American

American Career: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Most of The Game's lyrics suggest he is affiliated with the Bloods gang, despite growing up in a Crip gang neighborhood in Compton. His father was a Nutty Block Crip, and his mother was a Hoover Crippelette. The Game was put in foster care at age seven and attended Compton High School, where most students were Crips associates.

What rappers are in gangs?

Renowned American singers and rappers who are in gangs include:

Rapper Gang affiliations Lil Wayne The Bloods Cardi B The Bloods Chris Brown The Bloods Snoop Dogg The Crips B-Real The Bloods Birdman The Bloods Cormega The Bloods and the Crips Sen Dog The Bloods Cam'ron The Bloods The Game The Bloods

What gangs are rappers in?

Most rappers in America were or are members of the Bloods and the Crips gangs.

What rappers are in the Bloods?

American rappers rumored to have links with the Bloods gang are:

Lil Wayne

Cardi B

Chris Brown

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ol' Dirty Bastards

B-Real

Birdman

Cormega

Sen Dog

Cam'ron

The Game

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Gucci Mane

Tupac

Ty Dolla $ign

Sean Deez

Fredo Bang

Baby Stone Gorillas

2nd II None

Hi-C

Real Gee Money Skins

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Hitman Holla

Young Nudy

Are there any rappers in the Crips?

Globally influential musicians affiliated with the Crips gang are:

Snoop Dogg

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Gunna

Coolio

Sleepy Hallow

Fivio Foreign

Schoolboy Q

Sheff G

Warren G

Blueface

Vince Staples

Jeezy

Eazy E

Nate Dogg

Lil Loaded

BlocBoy JB

Nipsey Hussle

Bobby Shmurda

O.T. Genasis

Quando Rondo

Rowdy Rebel

Kurupt

Brotha Lynch Hung

The Bloods and Crips gangs have been operating in the United States since the late 1960s and early 1970s. Since their formation, the rivals have reportedly amassed more than 50,000 associated gang members. Rappers in gangs make up a huge number of this total.

READ ALSO: Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 15

Briefly.co.za listed the world's fastest rappers who have achieved insane speeds after practicing for years. These artists incorporate different elements from other genres to make their music unique.

Eminem is one of the fastest rappers worldwide. Some fans agree, while others disagree with those who claim new artists have given him stiff competition in the past decade.

Source: Briefly News