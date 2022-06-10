Top 20+ most talented fat rappers: Here are the powerhouses of Hip-Hop

Did you know hip-hop music can lower blood pressure, relieve stress, and give you an energy boost? Besides, the tracks may contain important life lessons. Today, we have multiple rap artists who have produced hit songs. Among them are fat rappers with international recognition for their work.

Fat rappers. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Todd Williamson/NBC, Ivan Apfel/Getty Images (modified by author)

The contemporary music scene has multiple fat rappers. Some of them have made conscious decisions to work on their weight for health and personal reasons, while others are okay with their physiques.

Top fat rappers of all time

From travelling in private jets, performing in endless shows, grabbing snacks, and enjoying some booze, some fat rappers tend to have little to no time to relax and exercise.

Some are okay with their physical appearance, while others are working towards health and fitness. Discover the fat rappers of all time below.

1. Big Pun

Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) performs at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Name: Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios Date of birth: 10th November 1971

10th November 1971 Date of demise: 7th February 2000

7th February 2000 Age at death: 28 years

Christopher Lee Rios, alias Big Pun, was a Puerto Rican-American rapper. He emerged from the underground hip-hop scene in the Bronx borough of New York City in the early 1990s. His hit jams include Lean Back, Still Not a Player, Twinz, It’s So Hard, and You Ain’t a Killer.

2. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the amfAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Name: Dana Elaine Owens

Dana Elaine Owens Date of birth: 18th March 1970

18th March 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

Dana Elaine Owens, professionally known as Queen Latifah, is a Grammy-award-winning rapper, actress, and singer.

She launched a wave of female rappers and helped redefine the traditionally male genre in the late 1980s. You Can't Stop the Beat, When You're Good To Mama, Ladies First, and Higher Medley are some of her hit tracks.

3. Bone Crusher

Bonecrusher performs onstage during the Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Name: Wayne Hardnett Jr.

Wayne Hardnett Jr. Date of birth: 23rd August 1971

23rd August 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

Wayne Hardnett Jr., alias Bone Crusher, is a rapper and hip-hop producer. He is credited as one of the inventors of the crunk sound. His hits include Never Scared, Grippin’ the Grain, Puttin’ in Work, Take Ya Clothes Off, Lock & Load, and Get Up on It.

4. Raekwon

Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Name: Corey Woods

Corey Woods Date of birth: 12th January 1970

12th January 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

Corey Woods, alias Raekwon, is one of the top fat black rappers. He rose to prominence as a founding member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. His hit jams include Wu-Tang, Protect Ya Neck, Incarcerated Scarfaces, C.R.E.A.M., Triumph, and Method Man.

5. Scarface

Scarface performs at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Name: Brad Terrence Jordan

Brad Terrence Jordan Date of birth: 9th November 1970

9th November 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

Brad Terrence Jordan, professionally known as Scarface, is one of the fat rappers of all time. He is best known as a member of the Geto Boys, a hip-hop group from Houston, Texas. His hit tunes include Mind Playing Tricks on Me, Smile, I Seen a Man Die, Homies & Thugs, and Now I Feel Ya.

6. Biz Markie

Biz Markie attends the Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matthew Simmons/WireImage

Name: Marcel Theo Hall

Marcel Theo Hall Date of birth: 8th April 1964

8th April 1964 Date of death: 16th July 2021

16th July 2021 Age at death: 57 years (as of 2023)

Marcel Theo Hall, alias Biz Markie, is a rapper and singer. His single, Just a Friend, was a Top 40 hit in multiple countries and was listed as No. 100 on VH1's list of the 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time in 2008. He died aged 57 after suffering from diabetes.

7. Rick Ross

Rick Ross performs during Day 3 of the Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Name: William Leonard Roberts II

William Leonard Roberts II Date of birth: 28th January 1976

28th January 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

Rick Ross' name cannot miss on the names of fat rappers. His real name is William Leonard Roberts II. Besides being a rapper, he is a record executive. His hit tunes include Aston Martin Music, Mafia Music, Money In The Grave, Purple Lamborghini, Hustlin', and Diced Pineapples.

8. Fat Joe

Fat Joe arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Name: Joseph Antonio Cartagena

Joseph Antonio Cartagena Date of birth: 19th August 1970

19th August 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, alias Fat Joe, is one of the fat White rappers from New York City. He started his music career as a member of hip hop group Diggin' in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.) His hit tunes include All The Way Up, What's Luv?, Another Round, John Blaze, and Lean Back.

9. The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. on the stage. Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage

Name: Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace Date of birth: 21st May 1972

21st May 1972 Date of death: 9th March 1997

9th March 1997 Age at death: 24 years (as of 2023)

Christopher George Latore Wallace, professionally known as The Notorious B.I.G., has been cited in various media lists as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He is remembered for songs such as Hypnotize, Notorious Thugs, Mo Money Mo Problems, and Sky's the Limit.

10. E-40

E-40 attends Rap Snacks Disrupt Feed The Soul: A Conversation On Culture, Community, Family and Creating Wealth at W Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Name: Earl Stevens

Earl Stevens Date of birth: 15th November 1967

15th November 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

Earl Stevens, alias E-40, is a founding member of the rap group The Click and the founder of Sick Wid It Records. He has released 26 studio albums to date. His hit tunes include Choices, I Stand On That, Tell Me When to Go, Big Subwoofer, and U And Dat.

11. Chubb Rock

Chubb Rock performs onstage at ATL Live On The Park: Hip-Hop Soul Edition at Park Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Name: Richard Anthony Simpson

Richard Anthony Simpson Date of birth: 28th May 1968

28th May 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

Richard Anthony Simpson, alias Chubb Rock, released several successful hip-hop albums in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica and raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Some of his hit jams are Treat 'em Right, Crooklyn, DJ Innovator, Beef, and Just the Two of Us.

12. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled speaks onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Name: Khaled Mohammed Khaled

Khaled Mohammed Khaled Date of birth: 26th November 1975

26th November 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, aka DJ Khaled, is a DJ, record executive, record producer, and rapper. He was a disc jockey for years before becoming an immensely successful rap artist. Bugatti, Wild Thoughts, I'm the One, Lean Back, and Do You Mind are some of his hit tunes.

13. Action Bronson

Action Bronson performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Name: Ariyan Arslani

Ariyan Arslani Date of birth: 2nd December 1983

2nd December 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

Ariyan Arslani, alias Action Bronson, is a rapper, songwriter, chef, wrestler, and television presenter. He embarked on his musical career in January 2011. Baby Blue, Easy Rider, Actin Crazy, The Chairman's Intent, Standing in the Rain, and Subzero are some of his famous jams.

14. J-Live

J-Live during J-Live performs in Paris at Batofare in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Name: Jean-Jacques Cadet

Jean-Jacques Cadet Date of birth: 22nd February 1976

22nd February 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

Jean-Jacques Cadet, alias J-Live, is a rapper, DJ, and record producer. Them That's Not, Like This Anna, School's In, One For The Griot, Braggin' Writes Revisited, and Satisfied? are among his best releases. He is the founder of the independent label called Mortier Music.

15. Fat Trel

Fat Trel visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Name: Martrel Reeves

Martrel Reeves Date of birth: 26th June 1990

26th June 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

Martrel Reeves, alias Fat Trel, is currently signed to MGE The Label with the distribution of Asylum Records. The rapper was previously signed to Rick Ross's label Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records. His hit tunes include Rest In Peace, Mo Trilla, Kill, In My Bag, Karno, and Russian Roulette.

16. Gift of Gab

Name: Timothy Jerome Parker

Timothy Jerome Parker Date of birth: 7th October 1970

7th October 1970 Date of death: 18th June 2021

18th June 2021 Age at death: 50 years

Timothy Jerome Parker, alias Gift of Gab, is best remembered for performing in the Bay Area hip-hop duo Blackalicious along with DJ Chief Xcel. He was also a member of Quannum Projects, a Bay Area hip-hop crew and record label. Freedom Form Flowing, The Gentrification Song, Chemical Calisthenics, and Alphabet Aerobics are some of his hit songs.

17. MF Doom

Rapper Doom performs on stage at The Arches in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Photo: Ross Gilmore/Redferns

Name: Daniel Dumile

Daniel Dumile Date of birth: 13th July 1971

13th July 1971 Date of death: 31st October 2020

31st October 2020 Age at death: 49 years

Daniel Dumile, alias MF Doom, was a British-American rapper and record producer. He is remembered for his intricate wordplay, signature metal mask, and supervillain stage persona. His hit songs include Rapp Snitch Knishes, Coffin Nails, Beef Rap, Rhymes Like Dimes, and One Beer.

18. Big Moe

Name: Kenneth Doniell Moore

Kenneth Doniell Moore Date of birth: 20th August 1974

20th August 1974 Date of death: 14th October 2007

14th October 2007 Age at death: 33 years

Kenneth Doniell Moore, professionally known as Big Moe, was one of the founding members of the Original Screwed Up Click. He started out in music by freestyling on DJ Screw mixtapes like many of his Houston peers before being signed to Wreckshop Records. Barre Baby, Purple Stuff, Purple Stuff, and Maan! are some of his best hits.

19. CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green attends Idea Generation LIVE: Building Sessions, A Tres Generaciones event with Killer Mike at The White Bohemian in Atlanta. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Tequila

Name: Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton

Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton Date of birth: 30th May 1975

30th May 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton, alias CeeLo Green, is a singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor. He came to initial prominence as a member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. His best tunes include Crazy, Kung Fu Fighting, I’ll Be Around, and I Want You.

20. Prince Markie Dee

Rapper, producer, and radio personality Prince Markie Dee attends Jazz In The Gardens at Sunlife Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Name: Mark Anthony Morales

Mark Anthony Morales Date of birth: 19th February 1968

19th February 1968 Date of death: 18th February 2021

18th February 2021 Age at death: 52 years

Mark Anthony Morales, alias Prince Markie Dee, was a member of the Fat Boys, a pioneering hip-hop group that gained fame during the 1980s. He is remembered for hit songs such as Typical Reasons, Can You Feel It?, Wipe Out, All My Love All The Time, and Jail House Rap.

21. Twista

Twista performed at the 93.5 KDAY's 5th Annual Fresh Fest Coast Concert at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Name: Carl Terrell Mitchell

Carl Terrell Mitchell Date of birth: 27th November 1973

27th November 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

Carl Terrell Mitchell, alias Twista, is best known for his chopper style of rapping. He was once named the fastest English-speaking rapper in the world, according to Guinness World Records in 1992. His hit singles include Overnight Celebrity, Slow Jamz, Hope, Adrenaline Rush, and Wetter.

Who is the biggest rapper?

The biggest rappers of all time include Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Ye, Kendrick Lamar, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

Who is the finest rapper?

The most attractive rappers of all time include Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Erica Banks, Erica Banks, Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, and Iggy Azalea.

Who is the fastest rapper alive?

Eminem holds the world's fastest rap on a hit single, which puts him among the world's most renowned rap talents. Eminem is known for hit tracks such as Mockingbird, The Real Slim Shady, Superman, Lose Yourself, and Without Me.

There are many talented and respected fat rappers today. These artists have produced hit tunes and tend to live luxurious lives because of their music.

