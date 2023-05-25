Who is Taye Diggs's girlfriend, Apryl Jones? How did they meet?

Taye Diggs's girlfriend, Apryl Jones is a famous model, singer, reality TV star and entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is a leading cast member on season one of the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and one of the show's original eight cast members.

Taye and Jones attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

As a singer, Apryl Jones is famous for songs such as Feels, Let Me, Shoulda Known Betta, and Three's Company. As an actress, she has been featured in leading TV series and films such as Casting The Net, You Hittin Dat, and You Married Dat. Who is Apryl Jones engaged to?

Apryl Jones's profile and bio summary

Full name April Jones Stage name Apryl Jones Age 36 years (as of June 2023) Date of birth December 15, 1986 Birthplace Chicago, Illinois Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Gender Female Profession TV Reality Star, Singer, Songwriter Famous TV Personality, Singer Nationality Afro-Asian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 64 kg (Approx) Body measurements 38-27-40 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Tattoos 2+ Shoe size 8.5 US Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Taye Diggs Children Megaa Omari & A'mei Kazuko Grandberry Education Bachelor's degree in Radiation Science Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $8 million

How old is Apryl Jones?

The television personality Apryl Jones (aged 36 years as of June 2023) was born on December 15, 1986, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Jones holds Afro-Asian nationality and belongs to mixed ethnicity.

Besides her successful singing and acting career, Apryl is also the CEO of Apryl Wines.

Apryl Jones's education

April graduated with a bachelor's degree in Radiation Science. She worked at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago as a medical examiner. Due to her passion for music, she gave up her medical career to focus on music.

What is Apryl Jones's height?

The celebrity measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 64 kg. She has dark brown eyes and black hair. One of Apryl's tattoos on her left arm says: 'Say less.'

Who are Apryl Jones's children?

April is a proud mother who balances being an active mom and maintaining a successful career. Her firstborn child is Megaa Omari Grandberry, born in 2011 and A'mei Kazuko Grandberry, born in 2015.

Apryl Jones's Instagram

The American celebrity is quite famous on social media. She boasts over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 225k followers on Twitter as of 7June 2023.

Apryl Jones's career

Her passion for music started at a tender age, and she became part of a girl group called Callareign. Since she knew what she wanted, she ditched her career as a medical examiner to pursue music.

She relocated to Los Angeles, where she appeared in the reality singing contest American Idol. Apryl started working as a backup singer for Omarion, a famous artist. Apryl Jones and Omarion later starred in the Vh hit Television series Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Besides her successful singing and acting career, Apryl is also the CEO of Apryl Wines. She is the model of her wine business.

Who was Apryl Jones's boyfriend?

Apryl and Omarion started a relationship in 2013 and became parents to two children. They broke up in 2016 after Jones gave birth to their second child.

What happened to Omarion and Apryl Jones?

Their desire to star in the VH1 reality series proved fatal to their union, and they decided to separate. They are still co-parenting their two children.

Apryl Jones and Dr Dre

In 2021, Jones and Dr Dre were spotted on a date, which sparked rumours about their dating. Her co-star Moniece Slaughter confirmed the rumours during the Instagram Live with Singles on Instagram Live host Kendra G.

Are Apryl and Taye Diggs dating?

Could Apryl Jones be Taye Diggs's future wife? How did they meet?

In February 2022, April revealed via social media that she is dating Taye Diggs, a celebrated American actor. They met on Instagram, and after chatting for about a month and a half, they planned a meeting. One month later, they appeared at the premiere of his February 2022 film Incarnation.

What is Apryl Jones's net worth?

Jones has a net worth estimated at $1 million as of 2023. She derives her income from her successful singing and acting career and her thriving wine business. As per reports, Taye Diggs has a net worth of $14 million.

Above is everything about Apryl Jones, popularly known as Taye Diggs's girlfriend. She is a celebrated American model, singer, reality television star and entrepreneur.

