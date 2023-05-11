What happened to Mickey Hargitay Jr.? The untold story of Mickey Hargitay’s son

Mickey Hargitay Jr. is the son of the late Hollywood stars Miklós Karoly and Jayne Mansfield. Mickey was a one-time Mr. Universe and an actor best known for Slaughter on Tenth Avenue and The Loves of Hercules. Jayne was an actor as well, best recognized for The Girl Can’t Help It and Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? In this piece, we explore the lesser-known facts of their son in Mickey Hargitay Jr.'s biography.

Mickey Hargitay Jr. is the son of acclaimed actor Mickey Hargitay and his ex-wife Jayne Mansfield. Photo: Popperfoto via Getty Images

Some people like Mickey Hargitay Jr. were born into a famous family, automatically making them a celebrity since their childhood. However, they seem not to like the publicity that comes with their celebrity status, hence the reason they choose to live under the grid. Nevertheless, we have defied the odds to bring you Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s biography.

Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s profile and bio summary

Full name Miklós Jeffrey Palmer Hargitay Date of birth 21 December 1958 Place of birth Hollywood, California, USA Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 65 years (as of May 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Hungarian Father Miklós Karoly Mother Jayne Mansfield Siblings Zoltan and Mariska Step-siblings Tina, Jayne Marie and Tony Cimber Profession Actor, Plant Enthusiast Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Ex-spouse Dana Nicole Buoncristiani

Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s age

Young Mickey Hargitay Jr. (10) pictured alongside his father, mother, and siblings Zoltan, 8, and Maria, 4. Photo: Bettmann

He was born on 21 December 1958 in Hollywood, California, USA as Miklós Jeffrey Palmer Hargitay. He is 65 years old as of May 2023.

Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s parents

Palmer’s parents are Jayne Mansfield and Miklós “Mickey”. They met in 1956 when Mickey was performing in The Mae West Show at the Latin Quarter. Unfortunately, their marriage went sour in 1962 after news surfaced of Jayne’s affair with Italian filmmaker, Enrico Bomba.

Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s siblings

His blood siblings are Zoltan and Mariska. The three of them had been asleep in the backseat of the car that killed their mother in a grisly road accident. Had they not been lying down, they too would have perished alongside their mother. Mickey also has step-siblings: Tina from his father’s side and Jayne Marie and Tony Cimber from his mother’s side.

Pictured are some of Mickey Hargitay Jr.'s siblings, including actress Mariska Hargitay, Zoltan Hargitay, and Jayne Marie Mansfield. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Early life

After his mother's death, the 8-year-old moved to West Hollywood before settling in the luxury neighbourhood of Doheny Estates in the Hollywood Hills. He describes his childhood as chaotic.

As for Mariska Hargitay's real father, it was the late actor Miklós.

What did Mickey Hargitay do for a living?

The late Miklós was a bodybuilder who won several local "body beautiful" competitions, before earning the title of Mr. Universe in 1955.

What happened to Mickey Hargitay Jr?

Because he is not often in the limelight like his sister Mariska, a lot is asked about his current whereabouts. While his siblings made strides to reach for the stars like their parents, Palmer wanted to live under the grid. He decided to open a Hollywood plant shop known as Mickey Hargitay Plants.

Palmer revealed he is content with his plant shop and the community he has built around it. Some of his most notable clients include George Clooney and Jim Carrey. Nevertheless, he could not deny his DNA, and he found himself in the acting industry as well. Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s movies include:

The Merv Griffin Show (1962)

(1962) It Happened in Athens (1962)

(1962) New York, New York (1967)

(1967) The Wild, Wild World of Jayne Mansfield (1968)

Contrary to what most people think, it was not Mickey Hargitay Jr. in Law and Order but his father Miklós. So, which episode of Law and Order SVU was Mickey Hargitay in? It was the 100th episode of the series, entitled Control.

Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s net worth

Although there is no official report about his net worth, he is believed to be a millionaire with a decent net worth, just like his sister Mariska. Mariska’s net worth in 2023 is $100 million.

Who is Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s wife?

Palmer is reportedly single. However, he was previously married to American actress Dana Nicole Buoncristiani from 28 September 2002 until they divorced.

Overview of Mickey Hargitay Jr.’s facts

His full name is Miklós Jeffrey Palmer Hargitay. Jeffrey is the son of renowned actors Miklós Karoly and Jayne Mansfield. He celebrates his birthday every 21st of December and is 65 years old as of May 2023. Palmer has several siblings, including Zoltan, Mariska, Tina, Jayne Marie and Tony Cimber. He was previously married to Dana Nicole Buoncristiani.

Mickey Hargitay Jr. is best known as the son of the late Hungarian-born bodybuilder turned actor Miklós Karoly and his ex-wife Jayne Mansfield. He seems to enjoy living life away from the spotlight, unlike his siblings.

