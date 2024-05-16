A woman who had been dying to get an item from Ackermans finally got her hands on it and flaunted it for social media to see

The woman shared her victory moment in a TikTok clip with excitement and joy over her new wardrobe item

Netizens are so happy with the successful purchase that they, too, want to check out Ackermans' latest winter collection

A woman dying to get her hands on her dream Ackermans item finally breathed when her dream order arrived.

A fashionista showed off her latest satisfying splurge from Ackermans, saying, "Finally, we're here." Image: msgumz

Zoe, who shared her reaction and review on her TikTok handle, @msgumz, modelled the beautiful black jacket for her followers.

Fashion-forward piece

Zoe, who is clearly fashionable, showed off her new Ackermans splurge. The black pleather jacket has a beautiful black furry interior, which she paired with a satin skirt and kicks.

Her reaction is priceless. Watch the video below:

Affordable Ackermans quality item

The lady could not stop talking about the affordability of her new purchase. The cute, fake fur-lined jacket retails for R450, shocking netizens since similar pieces are too expensive lately.

People in the comments section agreed with Zoe and showered her with adorable messages and compliments.

@TSA_ONE (SA) seconded that Ackermans is doing their thang with fashion this winter season and commented:

“I saw this from another TikTok lady, ran to Ackermans the next day. They have a black trenchcoat, comes in green as well… very warm and good quality.”

@PhomoloM is impressed with the jacket’s quality and warmth and shared with Zoe:

“This jacket is warm, yhooo. I’m waiting for winter.”

@Thandi Soulsister|Hair|Fashion is pleased with the purchase, too and said:

“Oh my gosh, I love it. I can’t wait to see you style it.”

@thembelihlemde reckons she should check Ackermans out soon for some winter essentials:

“I need to sprint to Ackermans mos.”

Chic winter pieces at Ackermans

Briefly News recently wrote a piece about Ackermans' chic winter collection. In a clip, @simply_relebohile1 showcases some neutral-toned dresses, loafers, striped tops, and pumps that would make great additions to a woman's winter wardrobe from Ackermans.

Many Mzansi netizens are impressed with the essential clothing plug and have shared plans to sprint to Ackermans to purchase some of the items advertised in the video.

