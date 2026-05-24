A young Eastern Cape woman showed three formal qualifications that failed to get her a job

She is now employed as an online ESL teacher, tutoring students from home, and credits the free TEFL certificate she got as the thing that saved her from poverty

People asked where to get the certificate, with many saying they already have it, but do not know which platforms to teach on

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An Eastern Cape woman. Images: @zeeh_msimbithi

Source: TikTok

A young woman from the Eastern Cape went viral on 22 May 2026 after sharing that her three formal qualifications did nothing for her employment situation. The free TEFL certificate she got was what finally got her hired. She is now working as an online ESL teacher, tutoring students from home.

She said in the clip that this qualification is what saved her from poverty when she had run out of other options.

The video resonated deeply with others who have been through the same cycle of studying, applying and hearing nothing back.

What is a TEFL certificate and how do you get one?

TEFL stands for Teaching English as a Foreign Language. It is a certification that qualifies you to teach English to people whose first language is not English. In South Africa, citizens qualify to apply for teaching positions abroad, particularly in countries like South Korea, China, Japan and several others.

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A TEFL certificate can be completed online, and several providers offer free or low-cost versions. Most teaching jobs abroad require at least 120 hours of TEFL training alongside a bachelor's degree in any field. It's important to note that some online tutoring platforms are more flexible with their requirements.

Once certified, teachers can work from home tutoring students online or relocate to teach in a school abroad.

Why are formal qualifications not always enough?

South Africa has one of the highest graduate unemployment rates in the world. According to research by Michael Page, only 26% of South African professionals had the freedom to work remotely before the pandemic, and the shift to online work opened up opportunities that many had not considered before.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA discusses the Eastern Cape woman's TEFL success story

People were immediately asking for the details on the TikTok user @zeeh_msimbithi's clip:

@resellingitallbyme said:

"I also have a job because of my TEFL certificate ❤️❤️"

@ladykay505 asked:

"Where did you do your TEFL certificate?"

@nontorh82 asked:

"So after getting the TEFL certificate, can I print it out?"

@2meka_tush wrote:

"Tomorrow I am doing my TEFL. I am tired of applying. I have a B.Ed degree."

@zimkhitha_91 asked:

"Hi Zee, where did you do your TEFL certificate?"

@phutilizelle577 wrote:

"I have a TEFL but never used it. Can you please plug me with a website that is easy to teach on?"

@stitched_by_linds added:

"Help with how to apply, please. I have the TEFL certificate."

An Eastern Cape woman working as an ESL teacher. Images: @zeeh_msimbithi

Source: TikTok

More on SA teachers and work abroad opportunities

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man working in South Korea who shared a detailed guide on the documents you need to land a teaching job there.

recently reported on a South African man working in South Korea who shared a detailed guide on the documents you need to land a teaching job there. A South African gent broke down how much TEFL teachers earn in China, explaining that the salary depends on different factors.

A South African ESL teacher living in South Korea showed one of the harder realities of being a black foreigner in the country.

Source: Briefly News