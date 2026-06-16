Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has received global recognition after being named among the most influential people in sport for 2026

The South African skipper joins some of the biggest names in world sport following a historic period for the Proteas

The honour comes after major achievements that helped elevate South African cricket onto the global stage

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Temba Bavuma has been named among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026. Image: Alex Davidson/ICC

Source: Getty Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has received one of the biggest honours of his career after being named in TIME magazine's inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026. Bavuma is one of only two cricketers included on the prestigious list, alongside Indian batting star Smriti Mandhana.

The South African captain features in the publication's "Titans" category alongside sporting giants such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Alcaraz and Rory McIlroy. TIME magazine recognised Bavuma following a remarkable period for South African cricket under his leadership.

Writing in the publication, TIME editor-at-large Charlie Campbell highlighted the significance of Bavuma's journey and impact on the game.

"Temba Bavuma has always carried more than the weight of his shirt," Campbell wrote.

"As one of just a handful of Black South African cricketers, his successes were lauded as a turning point for the sport. But any setbacks were never merely his own."

Campbell noted that Bavuma became the first Black South African to score a Test century in 2016 before making history again five years later as the country's first Black Test captain.

World Test Championship triumph boosts Bavuma's profile

The recognition follows one of the most successful periods in South African cricket history. In 2025, Bavuma captained the Proteas to a historic Test series victory in India before leading the team to the ICC World Test Championship title.

A win over Australia in the final saw South Africa claim a long-awaited international crown, ending a drought that stretched back to 1998. Campbell reserved special praise for Bavuma's efforts in the decisive match.

According to Campbell, South Africa's title-winning campaign culminated in the country's first major international trophy since 1998. He credited Bavuma with playing a key role in the final, where he scored 66 runs while managing a hamstring injury.

"It was South Africa's first international title since 1998 and owed much to Bavuma's heroic 66 runs in the final despite his being hobbled by a hamstring strain," he wrote.

Bavuma earns global recognition with TIME magazine honour. Image: Andy Kearns

Source: Getty Images

Bavuma hopes achievement inspires South Africans

Following the World Test Championship success, Bavuma reflected on what the moment meant to him and aspiring cricketers across the country.

"It was that moment there to be recognised as more than just a Black African cricketer," Bavuma said.

"And I hope that it continues to inspire our country."

The award is the latest recognition for Bavuma after a remarkable run as Proteas captain. It comes with South Africa preparing to host Australia, Bangladesh and England in the upcoming Test season.

What is the TIME100 Sports list?

TIME launched the TIME100 Sports list in 2026 to recognise the world's most influential figures in sport. The inaugural edition highlights athletes, coaches, administrators and other personalities whose impact extends beyond results on the field.

According to TIME, the list celebrates people whose achievements, leadership and influence help shape the future of sport. The 2026 edition features some of the biggest names in global athletics, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Carlos Alcaraz, Rory McIlroy, Victor Wembanyama and Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis.

Bavuma's inclusion in TIME's inaugural sports influence list marks another milestone in a career filled with historic achievements. From breaking barriers as South Africa's first Black Test centurion and captain to leading the Proteas to World Test Championship glory, the skipper's influence continues to reach far beyond the cricket field.

Allan Donald pays emotional tribute to Hansie Cronje

Briefly News previously reported that South African cricket great Allan Donald paid an emotional tribute to former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje on the anniversary of his death.

Allan Donald remembered his close friend and former captain, Hansie Cronje, with a heartfelt tribute. The pair were key figures in South African cricket during the 1990s.

Cronje died in a plane crash near George in the Western Cape on 1 June 2002. More than 20 years later, his passing remains one of the most talked-about moments in South African cricket history.

Source: Briefly News