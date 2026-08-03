The Bulls could be set to bring back a familiar figure as Johan Ackermann continues reshaping his coaching team

A report has identified a leading candidate for the specialist role, but another former player has also entered the conversation

The appointment would reunite the Pretoria side with someone who played a key role during one of its most successful eras

Former Springbok Vlok Cilliers has reportedly emerged as the favourite to return to the Bulls as Johan Ackermann looks to appoint a new kicking coach. Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Bulls could soon welcome back a familiar face as the franchise looks to bolster its coaching staff ahead of the new season.

According to Rapport, former Springbok flyhalf Vlok Cilliers has emerged as the frontrunner to become the Bulls' new kicking coach. The report, published on 2 August 2026, said Cilliers recently returned to South Africa after his stint with France's national team ended earlier than expected.

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Rapport reported that Cilliers is still finalising a severance package with the French Rugby Federation. However, the outstanding process is not expected to prevent a move to Loftus Versfeld.

Vlok Cilliers has strong ties to Bulls success

Cilliers earned one Test cap for the Springboks during the 1996 series against the All Blacks before building a reputation as one of South Africa's top kicking coaches.

He previously served as the Bulls' kicking coach under Heyneke Meyer and Frans Ludeke. He worked with players including Derick Hougaard and Morné Steyn.

During his time at Loftus, the Bulls lifted three Super Rugby titles and three Currie Cup trophies between 2004 and 2014. Cilliers later joined the Stormers before becoming part of Fabien Galthié's France coaching setup in 2019.

Coach Frans Ludeke of Vodacom Bulls chats to Vlok Cilliers during training at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 20, 2009. Cilliers is set for a return to the Bulls. Image Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Johan Goosen also mentioned

Rapport also reported that recently retired flyhalf Johan Goosen has been mentioned as another possible option. Goosen has worked with the Bulls' Under-23 and Currie Cup teams during the 2026 season.

Neither the Bulls nor Cilliers has publicly confirmed the reported appointment. If the move goes ahead, it would mark a return to the franchise where he enjoyed the greatest coaching success of his career.

Rassie Erasmus shares Frans Malherbe comeback update

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has provided fresh hope over Frans Malherbe's playing future after months of uncertainty surrounding the veteran prop.

Erasmus said the two-time Rugby World Cup winner is doing everything possible to return from a long-term back injury, with January 2027 emerging as a possible target for his comeback.

Source: Briefly News