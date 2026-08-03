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“Malema Is Not at Peace”: Man Criticises Julius Malema Over Madlanga Commission Remarks, SA Supports
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“Malema Is Not at Peace”: Man Criticises Julius Malema Over Madlanga Commission Remarks, SA Supports

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A South African TikToker publicly challenged Julius Malema following a recent press conference about the Madlanga Commission
  • The creator argued that Malema's pre-written speeches and defensive posture revealed apprehension rather than the confidence of an innocent person
  • Viewers largely sided with the creator, with many hoping the video would reach Malema himself

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The speaker challenges the political leader's public stance, arguing that defensive rehearsals signal apprehension rather than true confidence
A video addressing Julius Malema offers critical commentary following his recent statements regarding the Madlanga Commission. Image: @uncle_mkhulu
Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok creator known as @uncle_mkhulu has directed a pointed message at EFF leader Julius Malema, questioning his behaviour surrounding the Madlanga Commission. The video, posted on 1 August 2026, quickly gained traction as many viewers voiced their agreement.

In the clip, Uncle Mkhulu breaks down what he sees as telling signs of anxiety in Malema's recent public conduct. He argues that arriving at a press conference with prepared speeches, issuing warnings, and publicly defending figures such as Fhadiel Adams are not the actions of someone who feels secure. His view is straightforward: a person with nothing to hide cooperates openly with legal proceedings and does not attempt to set conditions or come out swinging.

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Malema's stance under scrutiny

The Madlanga Commission has been a pressure point for several public figures, and Uncle Mkhulu's video suggests Malema's reaction to it stands out. The creator contends that the EFF leader's combative approach signals something deeper than political theatre, pointing to a guilty conscience rather than righteous indignation.

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Watch Uncle Mkhulu's full breakdown of Malema's press conference behaviour in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the critique

The video resonated widely, with commenters expressing hope that it would reach Malema directly.

User @mkhuseliimatiwane wrote:

"Uncle Mkhulu, before you even open your mouth, I agree with you 💯."

User @Patricia K said:

"Malema is not at peace. His guilty conscience is troubling him, and I think he hardly sleeps at night."

User @Patzino noted:

"Malema started worrying when Mkhwanazi said, 'you delete, we retrieve' 😂."

User @stoane shared:

"I pray this video finds him sitting down."

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User @TokoMoloi added:

"We are waiting for him; he must ask Mogotsi and Adams, they are fallen."

User @Gong offered a contrasting view:

"Everyone is hating on CIC. God save him."

3 Briefly News Madlanga Commission-related articles

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Julius MalemaEconomic Freedom Fighters - EFF
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