Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Feed Your Enemy": DA Braais for ANC Rivals at Campaign Event, Video Cracks South Africans Up
People

"Feed Your Enemy": DA Braais for ANC Rivals at Campaign Event, Video Cracks South Africans Up

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok clip posted on 1 August 2026 showed DA and ANC tents standing side by side at what appeared to be a South African political gathering
  • The video captured DA campaign staff setting up a braai for political rivals, with the caption poking fun at feeding your enemy
  • South Africans flooded the comments with sharp wit, party loyalty and questions about why the goodwill only comes around at election time

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

DA and ANC unite over food
The DA and ANC united over food. Image: @cilliersbrinkmayor
Source: TikTok

A South African political event took an unexpected turn when a DA campaigner decided to fire up the braai for their ANC rivals. TikTok user @cilliersbrinkmayor posted the clip on 1 August 2026, showing outdoor footage from what appeared to be a shared campaign gathering. DA and ANC tents stood side by side, campaign staff went about their work, and a braai was being prepared in the middle of it all. The video carried the caption: "POV: Feed your enemy they said... no DNA just RSA 🇿🇦🔥," set to the tune of Passenger's "Let Her Go."

Read also

Phophi Ramathuba wants South Africa to adopt China's tough immigration checks, citizens weigh in

The clip by @cilliersbrinkmayor surfaced against the backdrop of South Africa's Government of National Unity, which has seen the DA and ANC governing together at a national level since 2024. Several commenters were quick to point that out, with some noting the two parties are now colleagues more than enemies. The braai itself became a symbol for something larger: that on the ground, ordinary South Africans and even party workers can share a meal regardless of who they vote for. Watch the moment DA and ANC rivals shared a braai at a campaign event below:

Mzansi reacts to political braai

South Africans in the comments did not hold back:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

@Brada wrote:

"I don't think they're enemies but just political rivals"

@Downs Nation said:

"Nice gesture. But still we won't vote for DA 😏"

@Mr.maado asked:

"Why not feed people every day and not just election time?"

@MaryAnn Virginia Young cheered:

"That's the DA difference. 💙 #BackBrink #Register2VoteDA #takebackyourcity #VoteDA💙"

@Billie Banter onBantertainment joked:

"All in the name of the GNU same WhatsApp group 😅"

@hubertloubser shared:

"The DA my party. We did the same with the ANC at our vd today, because we are bigger than party politics"

@Pandemic summed it up:

"They are not your Enemies but Colleagues 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about political parties

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Skylar Mae Sophia Jurksztowicz Lets Make a Deal Hawker police