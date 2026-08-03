A TikTok clip posted on 1 August 2026 showed DA and ANC tents standing side by side at what appeared to be a South African political gathering

The video captured DA campaign staff setting up a braai for political rivals, with the caption poking fun at feeding your enemy

South Africans flooded the comments with sharp wit, party loyalty and questions about why the goodwill only comes around at election time

The DA and ANC united over food. Image: @cilliersbrinkmayor

Source: TikTok

A South African political event took an unexpected turn when a DA campaigner decided to fire up the braai for their ANC rivals. TikTok user @cilliersbrinkmayor posted the clip on 1 August 2026, showing outdoor footage from what appeared to be a shared campaign gathering. DA and ANC tents stood side by side, campaign staff went about their work, and a braai was being prepared in the middle of it all. The video carried the caption: "POV: Feed your enemy they said... no DNA just RSA 🇿🇦🔥," set to the tune of Passenger's "Let Her Go."

The clip by @cilliersbrinkmayor surfaced against the backdrop of South Africa's Government of National Unity, which has seen the DA and ANC governing together at a national level since 2024. Several commenters were quick to point that out, with some noting the two parties are now colleagues more than enemies. The braai itself became a symbol for something larger: that on the ground, ordinary South Africans and even party workers can share a meal regardless of who they vote for. Watch the moment DA and ANC rivals shared a braai at a campaign event below:

Mzansi reacts to political braai

South Africans in the comments did not hold back:

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@Brada wrote:

"I don't think they're enemies but just political rivals"

@Downs Nation said:

"Nice gesture. But still we won't vote for DA 😏"

@Mr.maado asked:

"Why not feed people every day and not just election time?"

@MaryAnn Virginia Young cheered:

"That's the DA difference. 💙 #BackBrink #Register2VoteDA #takebackyourcity #VoteDA💙"

@Billie Banter onBantertainment joked:

"All in the name of the GNU same WhatsApp group 😅"

@hubertloubser shared:

"The DA my party. We did the same with the ANC at our vd today, because we are bigger than party politics"

@Pandemic summed it up:

"They are not your Enemies but Colleagues 😂"

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Source: Briefly News