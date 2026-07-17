TikTok video mocking ANC election tactics went viral, showing a party member hand-washing laundry to win over voters

The clip referenced a promise of a loaf of bread per family, drawing widespread ridicule from South Africans online

Viewers said the stunt reeked of desperation, with many vowing not to be swayed by political handouts

A video poking fun at ANC election tactics took TikTok by storm on 14 July 2026. The clip of ANC members left South Africans in stitches while also striking a nerve.

ANC members doing laundry in a video went viral among South Africans. Image: @kulidgoose

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by @kulidgoose, shows an older man in ANC-branded yellow, green, and black clothing hand-washing laundry. The video also references a promise made to families of one loaf of bread, a detail that many viewers found particularly hard to swallow.

The post spread rapidly, racking up reactions from South Africans who saw it as a symbol of a party scrambling for relevance ahead of an election. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to ANC

South Africans were not holding back in the comments. Many roasted the ANC for campaigning for botes. Read the comments below:

@TaV said:

"The most painful part is that some idiots are going to fall for this."

@Buyisile Nxumalo wrote:

"This is embarrassing 🫣"

@Izzy commented:

"It's late, they are ruined already, no votes for them 🤣"

@lovely shared:

"May this kind of desperation never locate me. I pray."

@Peter Kuilder joked: "Last kick of a dying horse 😂"

@Jabulani Mahlobo said:

"Guys let vote for them for last time, this desperation is painful 🤣🤣"

@myboys1825 added:

"The ANC is finished. They think we're from Limpopo."

Other Briefly News stories about political parties

A controversial ANC campaign video from Mpumalanga that shows an elderly woman receiving a single foam mattress prompted significant online backlash.

The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) party employed an innovative approach to attract voters during the national voter registration drive in South Africa, using a popular Amapiano song to connect.

Helen Zille's TikTok video showed a stark contrast during the municipal election voter registration period, with an empty ANC table next to a thriving DA one.

Source: Briefly News