Helen Zille posted a TikTok video on 23 June 2026 during the voter registration window for upcoming municipal elections

The video showed an empty ANC registration table next to a busy DA table, set to Akon’s “Lonely”

South Africans had a lot to say, with reactions ranging from laughter to serious political questions

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Pictures of Helen Zille. Images: Helen Zille

Source: Facebook

DA leader Helen Zille took a cheeky shot at the ANC on 23 June 2026 in a TikTok video posted during the municipal election voter registration window. The clip, which shows an empty ANC table next to a buzzing DA table, had Mzansi in stitches and in their feelings.

Zille set the scene to Akon’s “Lonely,” letting the song do the talking for her. She did not need to say a word, as the contrast between the two tables said everything she wanted it to say.

Magogo has been on the campaign trail

The DA leader has been making waves across South Africa ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. From swimming in potholes to fishing in neglected pools, Zille has not been shy about showing up where the government has failed.

She has also been spotted zip-zagging around massive potholes and even DJing at a club. It is unclear at the time of this report whether the cheeky shot at the ruling party was staged for effect. One thing that is certain is that Zille is bringing energy and entertainment to her campaign run.

Mzansi quickly flooded the comments section with opinions of all kinds. Some South Africans found the post hilarious and called her out playfully for being “messy.” Others pushed back and called on her to show more respect.

A few commenters praised the DA’s track record in Cape Town and said they were open to giving the party a chance in Johannesburg. One person even used the moment to ask how to register to vote online.

Not everyone was ready to back the DA just yet, with some saying they were still too nervous to make the switch. The video clearly hit a nerve, both for those who laughed and those who did not.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More stories involving Helen Zille

Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille's flooded street stunt faced criticism from activist Lindi on TikTok.

Helen Zille ziplining over a four-year-old Johannesburg sinkhole in a viral video has Mzansi holding its breath to see if the city will finally act.

Helen Zille took a kayak into the flooded streets of Johannesburg and put the city’s crumbling infrastructure squarely back in the spotlight.

Source: Briefly News