Women at a Gauteng funeral danced to Bacardi music beside the coffin while mourners cheered them on

The video divided South Africa online, with some finding it disrespectful and others unbothered

Comments ranged from laughter to concern about how younger generations send off the departed

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the ladies enjoying themselves. Images: @poppym19

Source: TikTok

A video of women dancing to Bacardi music at a funeral in what is believed to be Pretoria, Gauteng, has left Mzansi with very mixed feelings. The women danced beside the coffin while other mourners actively cheered them on.

The clip, which has been doing the rounds on social media since 21 June 2026, shows the women in full dress dancing energetically to the township-favourite genre. The exact location has not been confirmed, but the music strongly points to Pretoria.

Funerals in South Africa are traditionally solemn moments of grief and community support. What unfolded in this video, however, was anything but quiet.

Mzansi not sure what to make of it

South Africans flooded the comments section with everything from laughter to frustration. Some people pointed out that the women were at least fully dressed, which softened their view of the moment. Others were far less forgiving about the whole thing.

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One commenter wrote that the scene is very typical of Pretoria. Another admitted they did not mind it since the women were respectably dressed. A third simply questioned what had become of basic self-respect.

Some commenters took a heavier tone, saying children no longer grow up with grandmothers who teach them how to behave. The debate around respect, grief, and how South Africans celebrate life after death is clearly far from settled.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More drama during funerals

In another article, a funny video on TikTok shows a hilarious moment during a funeral.

A high-profile funeral for a prominent KwaZulu-Natal church leader was halted by police, only for the family to discover the casket was filled with bricks instead of a body.

A Ghanaian priest fainted and fell into an open grave during a burial service, landing directly on the coffin inside.

Residents of Ramoadi Section in Sekgopo, Limpopo, were left shaken after a large python was found lying on the grave of the late Wilson Sontaga Sekopana.

Source: Briefly News