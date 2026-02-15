Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Hilarious Funeral Blunder: Man Tumbles Into Grave During Burial Ceremony
Hilarious Funeral Blunder: Man Tumbles Into Grave During Burial Ceremony

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A funny video on TikTok shows a hilarious moment during a funeral
  • The sad event became viral following a major mishap when it came to the burial process
  • The footage of the disaster during a sombre moment ended up as a humorous incident on social media

A video on TikTok captured a bizarre moment during a funeral. Men who were gathered to help with the burial ended up having a moment of mishandling.

Man falls into grave
A man fell into a grave in a viral TikTok video. Image: @iamstogie
Source: TikTok

The video of the funeral posted on 2 February created an unexpectedly funny moment. The burial ceremony ended badly for one of the men, who had a stroke of bad luck.

In a TikTok video by @iamstogie med carried a casket to its burial spot. They were all lowering the coffin into the ground when disaster struck. One of the men lost his footing and tumbled headfirst into the grave. Watch the video of the man falling into the grave below:

South Africa amused by man's fall in grave

People thought the video of the man falling into the grave was hilarious. Online users shared that they did not expect how the video ended. Some jokingly asked if he fell into the grave because he is a twin. Briefly News reported on the tradition in some cultures where a sibling enters the grave of their deceased twin before the burial. According to a Cambridge University Press research paper about twin death practices in the world, the Xhosa are known to have a similar practice. The living twin must wear the clothes of the late twin and lie in the grave briefly before the official burial.

Some cultures requires a twin to enter their sibling's grave
It's tradition for some to have a twin enter their dead sibling's grave before burial. Image: Alan Thornton
Source: Getty Images

Read people's hilarious takes about the clip below

sbusiso Vilakazi that :

"If you see the bottom of my feet when I fall just know ill never be normal, just call an ambulance so some of my dignity is still intact 🤣"

Xolani Xoske Mahlangu commented:

"I thought one of the guys in the hole wouldn't be able to balance 😂😂"

Earl Marvin 😁 was amused:

"Once I hear that background song I just know that something is bound to happen 🤣🤣"

Thato said:

"I think that was his sign right there😂🤣🤣"

Naime Swanepoel wrote:

"I thought they were gonna drop the coffin 😳"

LeboL🤍said:

"I thought the casket was gonna fall 😫 "

Asie cracked a joke:

"This is the equivalent of catching flowers at a wedding 😂😭"

Tebatso joked:

"😂It was supposed to be him."

Mawabho added:

"😫😫Is the cap he's wearing?"

D2mah Nzamah said:

"It a sign 🤞"

Eazy E cracked up:

"Oja msadi wa mufu (he stole his girlfriend.)"

Source: Briefly News

