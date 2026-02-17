A TikTok video showed a woman who has hard at work preparing food

One man was especially taken by the lady, and he showered her with compliments while she was on the job

The spectator was completely absorbed in the sheer strength that the woman demonstrated while working over a stove

A woman who was cooking in a large pot gained the admiration of a man. He was completely in awe after seeing the lady preparing food.

Woman stirring large pot gains Valentine's Day favour from man. Image: Overly Lou

The woman appeared in a video posted on 12 February 2026, just ahead of Valentine's Day. The man did not hide how much the lady impressed him in the month of love.

In a TikTok video post, a woman @davidjokes0 was stirring a large pot of pap. The lady was working so hard that she stopped a man in his tracks. He started praising the woman as she was wrestling with the pot, saying she was the only one who deserved anything on Valentine's Day, unlike other women. Watch the video of the woman below:

Woman stirring pap stuns SA

Online users were impressed by the woman who was cooking in a large pot with expertise and ease. Being able to stir pap in a large pot is useful for certain cultures. Cooking for large groups of people at events such as traditional gatherings requires formidable skill at cooking over a fire with large pots. Its common for daughters-in-law to be expected to know how to handle managing large pots. Read people's comments about the woman below:

There are larger cooking pots in many African cultures. Image: Kwaku Omari Jnr / Pexels

Miss_Mash 🇿🇼 accepted the man's commentary in the video:

"Let me remain inja shem 😂"

iam_missgwata was in awe of the strong woman:

"I will tell my man to send my gift to your address yoh 😭"

user850284048538 challenged the man who enjoyed seeing the woman working hard:

"Wena can you make the same amount of pap? Let’s start there."

Lllll was stunned that the woman was able to stir the pot:

"Ah neva shame, I already struggle with a small pot."

1234blondie added to the hype over the lady's cooking skills:

"This lady is super strong. She deserves more than a Valentine😊"

Yoli🧚🏾‍♀️ was floored by the lady handling the large pot:

"And then they say I want someone like my mother, Yhu aneva sana!"

T.L.A.Moalusi was not envious of the woman:

"Working very hard to buy ready-made salads from Woolworths coz a’never🤣"

Fentse.M🤍 was stunned by how hard she worked:

"Mothers work so hard, yho 😭"

Source: Briefly News