A local man swore off dating local women after his girlfriend turned up her nose at a business-oriented Valentine’s Day gift

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing the creator explaining how he bought his partner a machine to help her start a side hustle

Social media users flooded the comments, sharing mixed reactions, with many praising the man’s idea while others suspected a marketing strategy

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A heartbroken man displayed a coating machine that was rejected by his girlfriend. Image: @doubleooo

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man sparked a viral debate about romance and financial independence after a Valentine’s Day gesture went south.

The video was shared by TikTok user @doubleooo on February 15 2026, where it garnered massive views as he explained why he is officially done dating Joburg women.

According to the creator, his girlfriend gave him a disappointing reaction after he gifted her a coating machine designed to make screen protectors. The man showed off the machine, explaining that he also bought some flowers to keep things romantic.

The gift of a side hustle

The man noted that his main goal was for his girlfriend to start a side hustle so she wouldn’t have to keep asking him for money. TikTok user @doubleooo said he believed that by giving her the tools to generate her own income, he was providing a long-term solution rather than just a temporary luxury. Despite his good intentions, his girlfriend’s lack of excitement left him feeling undervalued and ready to exit the dating scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA shares diverse sentiments

The post garnered 213K views and over 300 hundreds of comments from viewers who were mostly disappointed by the woman’s lack of appreciation. Many women in the comments said they would have loved a gift that helped them build a business and assured the man that he did well. Some bragged about the gifts they received from their partners, noting that they were happy. A few viewers, however, felt the entire story was a marketing strategy designed to go viral and to find customers for the coating machine.

Viewers were split between supporting the man's vision and questioning whether the video was a staged advertisement. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @bongiqueenb_gsa said:

"This was going be the best gift 😩😭 for a business-minded person like me."

User @mamiwiththehair shared:

"My boyfriend bought me a washing machine 😍❤️flowers die, and this is forever 😂."

User @Mibongo M commented:

"I think gifting is about what a person wants and has spoken about. Not what you want her to want. Thoughtful, but it’s more to fulfil your desire and not hers💖."

User @hijabi added:

"This was such a thoughtful gift 😭🙌."

User @Nthabie said:

"You guys are missing out on this marketing strategy, and guess what, it worked because some of you are already buying it 🤣. Great marketing skills, brother 🥰."

User @Sarah Z commented:

"Bro, it’s Valentine’s Day. Get her something she wants. Something you think is a smart gift may not be what she wants."

3 Briefly News articles about gifts

Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu charmed social media users after sharing practical Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.

A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts and showered him with cash.

A viral video of a young boy named Zuluboy celebrating a gift from his father left Mzansi impressed and amused by his humour.

Source: Briefly News