“Who’s Chopping Onions”: Woman Surprises Mom With New Car, SA Reacts to Emotional Moment
- A South African woman shared a deeply emotional moment with her mother after arriving home in a brand-new car
- The mom and daughter embraced, showing pride, love, and the significance of hard work and family support
- The touching moment moved viewers online, with many South Africans expressing heartfelt congratulations in the comments
A heartwarming moment between a mother and daughter has left many people emotional after a woman surprised her family by arriving home in her brand-new car.
The young woman who goes by the TikTok handle @wisani_m posted a video on 9 February 2026 of the sweet moment.
@wisani_m, who may have kept her big purchase a secret, had driven all the way to her hometown in a sleek white VW Polo to share the news in person. Instead of announcing it over the phone, she chose to make the reveal unforgettable.
As she pulled up outside her family home, the excitement was already written all over her face. The emotional highlight came when she stepped out of the car and walked straight into her mother’s arms. The two embraced tightly, overwhelmed by the milestone moment.
Tears streamed down their faces as they held each other, clearly proud of how far they had come together. It was more than just a new vehicle, it was a symbol of hard work, sacrifice and answered prayers.
After the long hug, the mother slowly made her way to inspect the car. Still visibly emotional, she walked around the white Polo, taking in every detail with pride. Her reaction showed just how much the achievement meant to her. For many parents, seeing their children succeed is one of life’s greatest rewards, and this moment captured that feeling perfectly.
The touching surprise quickly warmed the hearts of viewers online, with many praising the TikTok user @wisani_m for honouring her roots and celebrating her achievement with the person who supported her journey.
Watch the video below:
SA loves the heartwarming car surprise moment
South Africans were moved as they took to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages and more.
Phuthie wrote:
"How I love to see ladies driving their own cars🥰."
Tebogo Letlape expressed:
"Who's chopping onions 🥰😭."
I am Faith stated:
"That hug had so many unspoken words ❤."
CallyM replied:
"Beautiful to watch 🥰."
Gee M commented:
"Congratulations, chommie, I'm so emotional now. I so wish my father were still alive to see my achievements."
La Dolce Vita wrote:
"I don’t know your story, but this made me so emotional. And a big congratulations to you 🥰🥰."
