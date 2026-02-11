A woman returned to South Africa after two years in China and surprised her family in an emotional reunion at home

The longest hug came from her mother, capturing the pain of distance and the joy of finally being together again

Social media users related deeply, sharing their own stories about leaving home to chase opportunities abroad

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

After spending two years in China, a South African woman secretly returned home and surprised her family, and the heartfelt hug with her mother showed that no distance can replace love and belonging.

The picture on the left showed Zoe wearing a black dress and posing in her bedroom. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

A woman surprised her family after living in China for two years. TikTok user @faithzoe posted the video on 9 February 2026 when she returned to South Africa. She did not tell her family she was coming home. They only realised when she walked through the door. The longest hug came from her mother. She captioned the video saying the longest two years of her life were made worth it by that hug.

The clip showed raw emotion. Her family stood frozen at first, then rushed toward her. The hug between her and her mom lasted longer than the others. It was the kind of embrace that carried two years of distance, missed birthdays, and video calls. Many South Africans know how tough it is to live abroad for work or study. The sacrifice often comes with loneliness.

Emotional homecoming after years abroad

Viewers flooded the comment section with emotional reactions. Many spoke about leaving home to build a future. Others admitted the video made them miss their own parents. Some shared that nothing replaces a mother’s hug. The moment resonated deeply with people who understand distance and longing.

The video by user @faithzoe reminded people how important family is. Working abroad may open doors, but home remains home. The reunion showed that no matter how far someone travels, love waits. For many, that hug symbolised comfort, sacrifice, and gratitude wrapped into one powerful moment.

The screenshot showed her family giving her a long hug. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Reitumetse Nkheloane said:

“This is how I will hug my mom the day I see her in Heaven. 😭😭😭 Nothing beats a warm and long hug from your mom. Please love your mothers while they are still alive. A mother’s love heals everything.”

ZINHLE M said:

“So early in the morning and we are already crying for strangers on the internet. 🥹 Welcome home, sissie. 😘😘”

Helencakes said:

“Aww, I told you to take the onions out of the room. 😊”

Thabang Alex 🇿🇦🇺🇸 said:

“You know I always cry when I see these kinds of videos. 😭😭 I can’t wait to do a surprise like this. I’ve been in the United States for 2 years and 6 months and still counting. I just want to see how they will react because wow, I miss home so much. I’m happy for you. 🥹”

Lizzy said:

“Oh my goodness. 😢😢 This is so beautiful, making us cry this morning. ❤️”

Roxy_03 said:

“I’m becoming a crier for strangers on this app. 😳”

Zambian girl in 🇨🇳 China said:

“Oh, patiently waiting for this moment. It’s so beautiful. 🥹❤️🫂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about living abroad

A South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind; touching many online.

A Pretoria man filmed the cost of living in Germany, showing a burger, fries, and Coke costing over R400, giving locals insight into life abroad.

A couple compared grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, revealing hefty price differences that shockd social media users.

Source: Briefly News