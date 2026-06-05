MAHIKENG, NORTH WEST— The search for the parents of an infant left inside a container in Itsoseng has commenced. On May 30 June 2026 at 9am, a six-year-old resident noticed sounds mimicking a "crying doll" coming from a poultry structure in the Kgomola section of Bodibe village.

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A little girl's quick thinking saved a newborn baby. Image: Hazal Ak

Source: Getty Images

The child alerted her grandmother, who checked the property and located the newborn in her yard. Mahikeng SAPS representative Sgt Sipho Taliwe confirmed that local residents aided the family in alerting law enforcement. Social welfare personnel and medical responders subsequently managed the transfer of the child to a healthcare facility for evaluation. Officials praised the collective actions of the child, her relative, and the neighborhood for securing swift medical attention.

Police search for parents of abandoned infant

The Lichtenburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit has requested public assistance to track down the parents. Information can be shared with W/O Albanos Thabiso Molefe on 060-967-2276, via the MySAPS app, or through Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Source: Briefly News