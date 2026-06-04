Somizi Mhlongo recently opened up about his dating life and how he ended up dating a married man

On his radio show on Metro FM, Somizi spoke about how he ended up with a married man

Some internet users dragged the dancer and DJ, sharing their oddly familiar experience

Somizi Mhlongo revealed that he was dating a married man. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

"Three months ago, I had a fling, because I am single, so I've got the right. But I didn't know that this person had a person, and that they are married. So the partner found out through a text sent which said, 'I am cold,'" he said.

"She sees the text, but luckily, the only thing I said was it's cold," he explains, adding that the wife confronted her husband, who denied Somizi. The former Idols SA judge noticed how his phone rang non-stop, but he found it odd that he was being called into an ambush by his wife.

"I then received a text saying, 'It's urgent, please call back,' and that's when I knew that something was fishy. But he later calls me with a different number, saying, "Things are getting heated, she saw :

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As a means to escape, Somizi said the man suggested that he text him on his phone, and then I reso

Watch the snippet shared by Metro FM below:

Mzansi reacts to me

Below are some of the reactions:

@senior12129120 stated:

"Ayo, whey, at your age, you're still talking about sex. Rot as you can only live in a dead country and survive"

@Cool_guyJsomtin joked:

"This guy looks like le pantsula la ko kasi, lao driver 325is gusheshe."

@MnyembeWaAfrica joked;

·"At your Age, you still 'flinging', hamba wena Biltong."

Somizi talks about illegal immigration

On 26 May 2026, Somizi spoke about illegal immigration and how SA has a lot of unemployed people.

Som mentioned how they have many more skills, and he pointed at the reason.

“What does our country look like without these people? Right. Now remember as well our helpers, garden maintenance, and security. Hey guys. Let's say they are all gone. Are we South Africans capable of doing the jobs that they are doing? Because, and please don't get me wrong, it is just an imagination. Are we as South Africans capable of becoming car guards? So, the question stands. Please answer here. There’s only South Africans left. What does your South Africa look like? Based on the work that these non-South Africans have taken iover. Including nightclubs. Including salons. Heee Bafethu!” Somizi asked.

Ngizwe Mchunu and Somizi trade words

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi and Ngizwe Mchunu blasted each other after a viral incident.

Somizi finally addressed the viral incident and why he gave Mchunu the cold shoulder. In a follow-up video after the incident, Mchunu blasted the Metro FM presenter and took shots at his bodyguard.

Source: Briefly News