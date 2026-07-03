Somizi Mhlongo took to TikTok to share a powerful message about appreciating people who bring life

Many people reacted to Somizi Mhlongo's video, saying he was making profound remarks that hit home

Mhlongo is known for spreading wisdom on his social media platforms, and many people draw inspiration from him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Somizi Mhlongo posts strong message to fans. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to deliver a strong message to his fans about appreciating people who bring good into their lives.

In an emotionally packed TikTok video, Somizi warned against taking such people who bring life to every situation for granted.

Somizi on people who are a blessing

The Masked Singer South Africa Detective, Somizi Mhlongo, shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, cautioning people about who they allow in their lives.

"There are people who are born anointed. Some people are born with the light. When you meet those people, don't take them for granted. You know that person who brings light into your life, don't use that person. Be honest," Somizi said in a video.

He also cautioned against stealing some people's light for self-gain. His message resonated with a lot of his followers.

"Don't rely on someone else's light to look or seem bright, and forget that you also have your own light. When they leave, they leave with their light," he said. “When the spotlight hits the main character on stage, and you come and join in the spotlight, and when that main character moves to a different direction on stage there spotlight does not stay with you; it follows the lead,” Somizi added.

Mzansi react to Somizi's video

Many of his followers were moved by the message and offered their mixed opinions on Som's video.

Yaya🇿🇲 was puzzled:

"I don't understand how People can actually dislike Somizi, he's just so wise and such a free spirit."

Khusto praised:

"Somizi, this is so powerful, my dear."

TeePee shared:

"The love we have for you, Somizi awaz wena. Zimbabwe people praise youu and we love you. Thanks for having a clear mind, a light heart and a great personality. love you die."

Zanny Casting And Film shared:

"I always say this, and funnily, when I leave, things go south to a point where they end up assuming I am accountable for their pain when all I did was walk away, and my anointing followed."

Mama Vevaskan corroborated Somizi's video

"I met him, and I never let him go, married him, and I'm the happiest I have ever been."

D and S83 asked:

"Do people really understand what he's saying, or are people not listening to him?"

ndumisowam said:

"Aaaaahhhh. Thank you so much, Bhut'wam! Woooow. I will always say this about. Wena, you are our Angel in human form. Camagu."

Somizi on dating a married man

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Somizi Mhlongo recently opened up about his dating life and how he ended up dating a married man. On the hit radio show on Metro FM, Somizi spoke about how he ended up with the said married man.

Some online users dragged the dancer and DJ, sharing their oddly familiar experience.

Source: Briefly News