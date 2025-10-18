Somizi Mhlongo recently dropped gems on a podcast episode with Lebo Lion, sparking conversation online

The entertainer spoke about the industry, the publicity stunts, how to remain successful, and influencers taking over

He also warned South African actors not to feel entitled when it comes to booking jobs, as filmmakers have now changed their casting requirements

Somizi Mhlongo had an insightful conversation with Lebo Lion, a marketing brand strategist and culture commentator.

Somizi Mhlongo warned South African actors not to feel entitled about jobs in the industry. Image: @Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lion posted snippets of her conversation with the entertainer yesterday, sparking great conversation on TikTok. In one of the snippets, Mhlongo called out South African actors for being entitled:

“Actors complaining that influencers are taking their jobs. You don’t tell Moreki what to do with money.”

The star highlighted that influencers had every right to book jobs in the film industry if filmmakers cast them and that roles are not reserved for those who have been practising the craft longer:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“It’s either you adapt or you bow out. If Tyler Perry says, ‘My entire cast is going to be influencers, ’ it’s his money that he is risking.”

South Africans had opposing views about Mhlongo’s point and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments. Mzansi also highlighted the star’s versatile career, which included being a designer.

More on Somizi Mhlongo’s conversation with Lebo Lion

The star also touched on publicity stunts in the industry and how a bad reputation is bound to ruin one’s brand. Mhlongo explained that times have changed and that only good publicity matters today:

“Good publicity is good publicity, and bad publicity is bad publicity. In our times, there were no brand partnerships, no attachments, and no relationships. You were just your own brand and that’s it.”

Mhlongo explained that back in the day, public figures had nothing to worry about when it came to their reputation, as compared to now, where everything is their bread and butter.

How to remain successful when you have made it in life

The star also warned people about surrounding themselves with unnecessary crowds, which he calls The Yes Crowd. Mhlongo highlighted that it is imperative for a brand to have a good reason for people to be around them:

“People must have a good reason why they are around you. They mustn’t be just tagalongs because that is the most dangerous crowd.”

He explained that tagalongs will never be able to say no to you, no matter how deep you go in a hole, because they are there to validate you and every decision you make, whether good or bad.

SA responds to Somizi Mhlongo warning actors about entitlement

Social media users shared their thoughts on the star’s conversation with Lebo Lion:

Somizi Mhlongo went viral after he called out entitled actors in the industry. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

@Loto shared:

“I love Somizi, but I don't agree with this statement; it's a bit reckless, to the real craft.

@I don't wanna be here commented:

“Somizi once said that nobody owes you jack. Since then, I stopped being entitled.”

@F A T S O 🇿🇦 T L A D I wrote:

“Actors should also move with the times and become influencers. Social media is making it easier for them to market their talent.”

@anda_o2 highlighted:

“That’s why we are no longer interested in anything on TV. They’re killing the entertainment industry.”

@TheCityMakoti explained:

“I hear Somizi and I see the comments.. and based on the comments… Why is it automatically assumed that these influencers can’t act? It seems like we’re stuck referring to the titles, justifying why people disagree with Somizi, but again, what if these influencers are good actors? Or am I missing a FEW examples of influencers who act and did a terrible job?”

@KingMbuso pointed out:

“He’s going to carry this sentiment, but it benefits him. He’s been an actor, dancer/choreographer, musical judge, TV host, and author. He does whatever “moreki” wants. No real artistry. No passion for a craft.”

@dididounut said:

“But acting roles belong to actors, bathong! Especially if they studied and worked on their craft over the years… Somizi is telling us that it’s okay to be okay with capitalism that constantly undermines and exploits people… Nah, this is wrong.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Somizi’s alleged company hunted for assets due to unpaid salaries

Briefly News also reported that the CCMA instructed the sheriff to attach some of Somizi Mhlongo's assets to recover thousands in unpaid staff salaries. It is alleged that Somizi's company, Search Light Pty Ltd, owes disgruntled staff members over R165K.

Somizi previously addressed this claim and seemingly distanced himself from the company. The former Idols SA judge and his business partner, Lindo Maleho, are both alleged directors of the company, as reported by Sunday World.

Source: Briefly News