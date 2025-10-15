A South African man admitted that he regrets following the gold teeth trend that was popular a decade ago

The viral post took viewers back to the early 2010s era of bold fashion and flashy confidence

The viral confession became a funny but honest reflection on how quickly trends change over time

South Africans loved the honesty of the gold teeth confession, turning it into a funny and nostalgic look back at the country’s flashiest fashion phase.

A portrait captured him with his natural teeth, showing the contrast. Image: @kayone6ix, ER Productions Limited

Source: Getty Images

A man posted a video on 2 October 2025, revealing his biggest regret of getting gold teeth. In the clip, he showed two gold caps he still had, explaining that while they were trendy around 2014 and 2015, he now wishes he had never followed the fad. The short video drew immediate attention as viewers reminisced about that flashy era when gold smiles were symbols of status and confidence.

In his reflection, content creator @kayone6ix spoke about how times and fashion evolve, and what once made people feel ‘cool’ can quickly lose relevance. Many South Africans could relate, recalling other bold trends that faded away with time. His post served as both a humorous confession and a gentle reminder that style can be fleeting, and what feels permanent can later become a regret.

Outdated 2010s fashion resurfaces

The video spread quickly across TikTok, attracting thousands of views and sparking conversations about how fashion cycles change. Within days, it received over 1,000 comments, with people laughing, sharing their old photos, and comparing their own style mishaps. It wasn’t just about gold teeth; it was about how people grow and how past choices often make for great stories later.

Viewers responded with humour and nostalgia, saying his honesty made them reflect on their own decisions. Some said trends like gold teeth defined an era of boldness, while others appreciated the maturity that comes with acknowledging mistakes. The clip proved that sometimes, a simple confession can start a national conversation about self-expression and evolution.

A man showing his gold teeth while reflecting on how the once-trendy look lost its shine. Image: @kayone6ix

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Slay Mom said:

“I’m laughing because I told you not to. 🤣🤣”

Golden visuals commented:

“I removed mine in 2021 and got my smile back.”

OG_Fuago said:

“I’m glad my mom said ‘no’ all those times. 🙏”

warrak88 added:

“I removed mine last month and got braces last week; I’m proud; my confidence got restored.”

nws_day wrote:

“Peer pressure is for real. 🥀”

Molemo Mosena said:

“Skhothane trend made it happen. 😂”

MANSKAP- commented:

“Worst part! 😭 I put them on my rabbit teeth.”

Zweli added:

“You were probably so excited that day. 🤣”

Check out the TikTok video below:

