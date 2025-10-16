A 21-year-old proudly celebrated buying a R2 million BMW cash, becoming an inspiration to many young South Africans chasing success

His story of going from broke to financially independent moved thousands online, showing what is possible through hard work

The viral video left Mzansi celebrating his achievement and reflecting on what consistency can achieve

South Africans admired the young man’s determination and celebrated his financial success, seeing his journey as motivation for the youth.

A young entrepreneur shared that he bought a new car worth R2 million without the banks’ assistance. Image: @crossonnnnnn

Source: TikTok

At just 21 years old, a South African man, known as @crossonnnnnn, shocked social media after sharing that he bought a car worth R2 million in cash at a BMW Bryanston dealership. The video, posted on 15 October 2025, showed his excitement as he revealed that this was his second car, and he now owns vehicles worth over R3 million in total. He mentioned that only eight months ago, he didn’t even have a rand to his name, but through hard work and determination, he turned his life around. He didn’t reveal the model of the new BMW yet, but hinted that it’s something special, which made the video even more suspenseful for his followers.

Behind the success story is a young man who worked his way up from being broke to becoming financially stable before turning 22. His story resonated with many who dream of owning luxury cars without relying on the bank. The clip not only showed the sleek BMW but also inspired people who related to his hustle and ambition. It’s a reminder that discipline, patience, and faith can pay off when you stay consistent with your goals.

Young South African celebrates big win

Within just one day, the post received over 5,000 likes and countless comments, with people congratulating him for achieving what many only dream of. His TikTok quickly spread across other social platforms, becoming one of the most talked-about videos of the week. The positive response shows how Mzansi loves seeing young people doing well for themselves, especially those who started with little.

Online users couldn’t help but cheer him on, calling him an example of how hustle pays off. Many admired how grounded he seemed despite the expensive purchase. The post, shared by TikTok user @crosson, left viewers inspired, and some even shared that they were motivated to chase their own financial goals.

A screenshot from the video of a man sharing the news of purchasing a new luxurious car. Image: @crossonnnnnn

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the car purchase news

David Christoffel wrote:

“I do understand the act of buying a car, but why not spend the money on a house? Upgrade the house, sell, and buy another; by the time you’re 30, you can retire.”

Karabo said:

“Congratulations, bro, please don’t increase the course yet, I’m still saving up. 😭”

Asa commented:

“I thought we agreed on the Porsche.”

Azhar Leewp wrote:

“G87 M2 or the G82 M4. 👀”

Godfrey asked:

“What do you do, and how did you do it? 👀”

Tyhir Beachan said:

“Hey bro, how many kilometres do you have on your M4? Please reply; I’m very interested and just wanted to say you’re a big inspiration to me.”

SASSA commented:

“Yes, but I wish you had listened to me on the M8. 😭”

Onkarabile said:

“Congratulations, big bro, God did. ✨️”

