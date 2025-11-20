Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, have been dominating major headlines since finally going public with their relationship

Despite their significant age gap, the DJ and his model sweetheart appear to be a match made in heaven, enjoying a shared love for luxury and travel

We look into the pair's most viral moments together and how their relationship, though marred by controversy, has ultimately blossomed into one of the most talked-about romances in entertainment

Inside Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez' years-long relationship.

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee, known for being a man of very few words, has inadvertently placed his private life firmly in the public spotlight due to his high-profile relationship with Victoria Gonzalez.

Having officially marked the end of his chapter with his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, Coffee is embracing his new lease on life with his Venezuelan model girlfriend.

According to an Instagram post by Victoria, the couple began dating in 2019. While reports suggest that their romance started shortly after Coffee split from his ex-wife, these claims have not been verified, and some people believe they dated while he was still married.

The couple has an age gap of 21 years, with Victoria being 28 while her boyfriend recently turned 49 in March 2025.

While their age difference may cause a stir for some, their relationship has only grown stronger, defying critics and cementing their status as a power couple.

In recent months, the pair has not only gone official on Instagram, but they have also travelled the world together, with Gonzalez accompanying her man on his tours and gigs all around the world, being his official travel companion.

The couple also took their relationship to the next level by starting a business together.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez have been dating since 2019, and their relationship has only grown stronger despite controversy.

Another factor that makes the couple's relationship stand out is their shared love for fashion. Victoria has modelled for high-end designer brands like Louis Vuitton and Swarovski, while Coffee enjoys subtle luxury with expensive staple pieces sourced from brands like Amiri, with which he recently partnered.

From time to time, the model often flaunts her partner's wealth on her Instagram page through lavish shopping sprees, tropical vacations and driving his expensive cars.

Victoria has also accompanied her partner to South Africa to visit his family. She has met and spent time with the DJ's mother and children, who appear to have embraced their unofficial makoti.

And although Coffee has called off the possibility of ever remarrying, there's no telling where his six-year romance with Victoria may lead.

Below are some of the couple's most viral moments together.

