Euphonik and Black Coffee’s AMIRI Partnership Sparks Social Media Buzz
- DJ Euphonik spoke about his formal partnership in luxury fashion brand Amiri’s South African chapter, alongside Black Coffee
- The first Amiri store in South Africa opened at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk, marking the brand’s local presence
- Social-media users reacted with a mix of admiration, envy and debate about exclusivity and luxury in the local market
South African DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi recently confirmed his formal partnership with luxury fashion house Amiri in its South African venture, a move that sparked lively commentary across X (formerly Twitter) and the country’s fashion and music circles.
In a widely circulated clip tied to the November 2023 opening of Amiri’s first South African store, Euphonik, who recently urged fans to be wary of fake adverts bearing his name, said: “Myself and Black Coffee are part of the Amiri stores here. That’s fashion.” While the phrasing did not establish outright ownership of the brand in South Africa, it highlighted that Euphonik and Black Coffee played key roles in the local rollout of the international label.
The Johannesburg store, located on the prestigious Diamond Walk in Sandton City, was launched in partnership with retail entrepreneur Arie Fabian. Fabian described the store as “an immersive and harmonious experience” where “style meets innovation, a fusion of cultures and global trends.”
The post, which is a clip from Gagasi FM, can be seen below.
Partnership announcement and social reaction
When AmiriI’s local venture was revealed, reactions on X ranged from pride in the South African luxury market to scepticism about accessibility and local relevance. Some users celebrated the move, while others pointed out the exclusivity of the brand.
One user, @PhoshPk, wrote:
"Their role is described as a formal partnership rather than necessarily full ownership. But still, your favs can’t even afford to partner with ‘My friend’ ekasi, let alone Fashion World.”
Another, @djstago, posted:
"Thank you for bringing that brand to SA. Some of us have found a home of fashion in that house brand.”
While these specific posts are reported in secondary media, they reflect the tone of online commentary. The partnership was also framed in news reports as a signal that South African music and fashion business figures were crossing over into global luxury retail. South African actress Thuli Phongolo reportedly impressed fans with her Amiri handbag.
From DJ decks to business ventures
Euphonik’s career spans two decades. He gained recognition in the early 2000s with radio mixes on YFM and later national exposure on 5FM, hosting shows such as Ultimix Weekend Edition and My House. In 2009 he teamed with DJ Fresh to form the F.Eu brand and released several albums together.
Beyond music, Euphonik ventured into business: he invested in property, launched a clothing store with DJ Kent called Debut in Braamfontein, designed limited-edition sneakers, and founded his record label, euNITE.
