Veteran golfer Gary Player has landed in hot water again over his latest remarks about South African tourism

The 90-year-old sports legend is accused of using outdated and insensitive language when describing staff at a luxury game reserve

His comments come just days after he sparked fury for calling on the government to scrap BEE and land reform laws

South African golfing icon Gary Player has come under fire once more for remarks deemed “tone-deaf” by social media users.

Just a week after urging the government to scrap transformative legislation such as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and the Expropriation Bill, the 90-year-old has sparked further controversy with comments about staff at a South African luxury game reserve.

Player and his partner were recently invited as special guests to a private game reserve in the Kruger National Park.

Sharing his experience on social media on Friday 7 November 2025, he described the visit as “pure luxury,” but it was his choice of words about the staff that drew criticism.

“My dream is for all of you to come see this place, deep in the bush, but pure luxury,” Player wrote.

“When you arrive here, the African staff welcomes you with indigenous songs to set the mood. It’s incredibly special and pure bliss.”

Social media users were quick to question the phrasing.

@MazwiZuma asked:

“African staff… what does that even mean?” while

@NtsikiMR remarked:

“Not the people? But the African staff? You are truly shameless.”

Others suggested that the wording implied segregation, and that “staff” alone would have sufficed.

BEE comments spark renewed debate

This latest incident follows Player’s public call to abolish BEE and land reform laws, which he claimed threaten investment in South Africa. Speaking to the media last week, he said:

“Introducing a bill, no compensation… I brought back hundreds of millions of Rands to South Africa. I bought farms and property. They could come in and take it. That means they’re stealing it. So we are discouraging people from investing. We’ve got to get rid of that law… And you’ve got to get rid of this BEE system.”

Player added that authorities “weren’t listening” to his concerns, arguing that South Africa should implement policies that encourage foreign and local investment like other countries.

The golfing legend’s comments have reignited conversations around race, privilege, and language sensitivity, with many questioning whether his words reflect a broader misunderstanding of contemporary South African society.

An effort was made by Briefly News to get a comment from Player but he had not replied to questions sent via email by time of going to Press.

He is not the only golfing legend who has courted controversy in recent times. In May, Ernie Els came under fire from fellow South Africans after his controversial remarks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he was accused of failing to challenge harmful narratives about the country.

Els had joined businessman Johann Rupert, golfer Retief Goosen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

While the meeting was intended to boost diplomatic ties, it quickly turned tense when Trump raised contentious issues such as land expropriation and so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

