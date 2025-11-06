The Sports Minister has stirred controversy with his remarks following Gary Player’s comments on economic policies

The golf icon expressed concerns about BEE and land expropriation at a major event

South Africans are divided on social media over the minister’s support and the Player’s statements

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has faced criticism from South Africans after voicing support for golf legend Gary Player regarding the country’s economic policies.

The comments come in the wake of Player expressing concerns about Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and land expropriation.

Ernie Els of South Africa, Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Gary Player are interviewed during the Gala dinner ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player . Image: Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during a weather delay at the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City, just before his 90th birthday on 1 November 2025, Player highlighted the impact of recent economic measures on private investors.

“As a farm owner and investor, I’ve brought hundreds of millions of Rands back into South Africa, buying farms and property,” Player said.

“If the government can simply take it under the no compensation bill, that could be seen as unlawful or a violation of property rights.”

Although the Expropriation Bill, allowing land expropriation without compensation in exceptional circumstances, has been signed into law, it has not yet been implemented. Player said he raised these concerns with authorities but received little response.

SA divided over McKenzie’s support for Player

McKenzie defended Player on social media, countering criticism from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the GOOD Party. In a Facebook post, the minister wrote:

“Gary Player has done more for charity and this country than all of those combined who are labelling him. Differ with people without shaming them.”

He added:

“I love Gary Player.”

The post triggered a lively debate in the comments section, with followers expressing mixed opinions:

Tamyrin Lipjes:

“Gayton, you need to be different to promote equality amongst South Africans. Your narrative still promotes division.”

Daryl Stegmann:

“Gary has been an immense asset to SA and has done more for SA’s underprivileged people than most. Respect to him.”

Eugene Marshall:

“You must criticiseNews 2:43:45r leader when he is wrong. Don’t be afraid, just because he’s the leader of your party doesn’t mean he’s always right.”

Kavi:

“Someone should ask this old figure about his views on Palestine/Israel so we can fully understand his perspective. Correction: he didn’t fund Papwa; he took his winnings.”

Shane Locker:

“BBBEE vs Reality: Did we empower a nation or just a small group of billionaires? State Capture Season 2: Now featuring the ‘Broad-Based’ plot that wasn’t. Silence of the press: BBBEE in media & the sound of ‘Shh!’ In the shadow of apartheid…”

Lola:

“We don’t care what that old figure has to say.”

Johnny Walker:

“Gary Player is where some get their ideas about South Africa from.”

