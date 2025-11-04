Golf legend Gary Player’s remarks about South Africa’s transformation laws have sparked sharp political reactions

EFF leader Julius Malema has publicly pushed back, defending the importance of economic empowerment policies

The exchange has reignited debate about how South Africa can balance investor confidence with inclusive growth

Golf icon Gary Player has found himself at the centre of a political storm after questioning South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies.

Ernie Els of South Africa, Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Gary Player are interviewed during the Gala dinner ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player . Image: Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

His remarks drew a sharp response from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, reigniting discussions on economic transformation and equality in the country.

Celebrating his 90th birthday with a tournament and gala at Sun City, the veteran golfer shared his wish for South Africa to remove laws such as the Expropriation Bill and BEE, saying these could discourage investment and threaten private property ownership.

“I’ve invested heavily in South Africa and encouraged others to do the same,” Player reportedly told the media.

“But if people fear losing what they’ve worked for, they’ll hesitate to invest. We must promote an environment that welcomes global investors.”

Beyond investment issues, Player highlighted South Africa’s increasing crime rate and rising youth unemployment.

“Our crime is among the highest globally, and we have millions living in squatter camps,” he said.

“Young people are graduating with no jobs, and this is a dangerous situation. We need to adopt systems that work globally, to meet the needs of our people.”

Player, who divides his time between the United States and South Africa, said he was concerned that the current legal framework might make it harder for local and international businesses to thrive. His comments, however, sparked mixed reactions across social media and political circles.

Julius Malema speaks during a campaign appearance on May 25, 2025 in Koppies, South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema pushes back

Responding to Player’s remarks, Julius Malema dismissed the golfer’s view, urging South Africans to remain committed to transformation. The EFF leader emphasised that empowerment initiatives like BEE are essential to correcting historical imbalances and ensuring fair participation in the economy.

“South Africa’s economy must serve all its people,” Malema said during an address earlier this year.

“Transformation policies are not obstacles but tools for inclusion and justice.”

Malema has previously criticised what he views as efforts by major corporations to bypass BEE requirements, highlighting the importance of fair ownership and representation in business.

Broader debate on transformation and investment

Player’s comments echo sentiments shared by some international investors who argue that the country’s transformation policies may deter investment. However, supporters of BEE contend that these measures remain vital in addressing inequality and empowering historically disadvantaged communities.

The exchange between Player and Malema underscores South Africa’s ongoing struggle to balance economic growth with social justice. As the debate continues, both policymakers and business leaders face renewed pressure to find common ground that supports development while honouring the principles of equity and transformation.

He is not the only golfing legend to have courted controversy in recent times. In May, fellow South African Ernie Els faced criticism after his controversial remarks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he was accused of failing to challenge harmful narratives about the country.

Els had joined businessman Johann Rupert, golfer Retief Goosen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

While the meeting was intended to boost diplomatic ties, it quickly turned tense when Trump raised contentious issues such as land expropriation and so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

