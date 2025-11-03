With Hugo Broos set to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the debate over his potential successor is gaining traction in South African football circles

Gavin Hunt has emerged as one of the leading candidates, praised for his experience, discipline, and deep understanding of the local game

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu, who shared insights on Hunt’s credentials and the future of Bafana Bafana

As Bafana Bafana prepare for life after Hugo Broos, who announced that he will be retiring from coaching at the end of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, the conversation around who should lead the national team next is already gathering pace.

One name consistently mentioned is Gavin Hunt, a seasoned domestic coach whose credentials speak volumes.

Football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, believes Hunt’s experience and understanding of South African football make him a credible candidate, but says the transition from club to national management is never straightforward.

Hunt, who is currently coaching the newly promoted Betway Premiership Club, Durban City. In February 2025, Hunt achieved a remarkable milestone by managing his 1,000th PSL game, underscoring his enduring commitment and significant contributions to South African football.

Mthimkhulu explained that Hunt’s success in domestic football has always rested on structure, discipline, and a demanding work ethic, qualities that would serve any national team well. However, he noted that Hunt’s methods have traditionally relied on daily interaction and long-term player development, which are harder to apply at the international level.

“His strength has always been in building teams over time,” Mthimkhulu said.

“At the national level, you don’t have that luxury. But what works in his favour is that he understands this, even though he admits that the Bafana coach is more of a selector than a trainer. That awareness is important.”

He added that Hunt’s no-nonsense attitude and deep understanding of local players’ mentality could help maintain the identity and discipline Broos has instilled. With the right technical team and freedom to select players purely on merit, Mthimkhulu believes Hunt could bring the balance between structure and intensity that Bafana need going forward.

Local coaching depth

According to Mthimkhulu, South Africa’s coaching landscape is in a strong position, with several capable local candidates ready to sustain the progress achieved under Broos.

He mentioned coaches such as Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi, Eric Tinkler, Steve Barker and Hunt himself, all of whom have demonstrated tactical maturity and leadership in the domestic game.

“These coaches understand the local game better than anyone,” he said.

“They know the player mentality and the developmental structures that define South African football. If SAFA gives them the same patience and long-term vision Broos has enjoyed, there’s no reason a South African coach can’t take Bafana to the next level.”

If Hunt were to take over, Mthimkhulu believes the biggest change would be in intensity rather than identity. Under Broos, Bafana have become disciplined, organised, and consistent. Hunt, he said, would likely keep that foundation intact but add a more physical and direct edge.

“His football DNA is built on competitiveness,” Mthimkhulu explained.

“You’d see quicker transitions and higher energy a more aggressive Bafana, but still structured. Players like Teboho Mokoena, who thrive under high-intensity systems, would probably become even more central to his plans.”

Experience vs Politics :The real test for Hunt

Despite Hunt’s strong credentials, Mthimkhulu cautioned that history and internal politics could stand in his way. Hunt has previously been interviewed for the Bafana job twice in 2010 and again around 2014 but was overlooked on both occasions.

“That record shows he’s respected for his football knowledge,” Mthimkhulu said, “but maybe not seen as the perfect fit within SAFA’s preferred framework.”

He added that Hunt’s outspoken nature might be another factor.

“He’s always been direct and honest qualities that can unsettle people in leadership. But accountability and high standards are exactly what the national setup needs. The question is whether SAFA is ready for a coach who demands transparency and full control over football matters.”

Still, Mthimkhulu said Hunt’s record speaks for itself four league titles, success with different clubs, and an unmatched understanding of South African football culture.

“If SAFA is serious about continuity, local expertise, and rewarding merit, then Hunt deserves to be considered seriously,” he said.

As Broos nears the end of his tenure, Mthimkhulu believes the next Bafana coach must blend continuity with evolution maintaining the discipline and identity Broos introduced while pushing for greater tactical flexibility and youth integration.

“Broos restored belief and structure,” he concluded.

“Now the next coach, whether Hunt or another local leader, must build on that creating a fearless Bafana that’s organised, competitive, and ready to stand tall on the world stage.”

