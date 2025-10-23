Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has not signed a new contract with SAFA, which kept her her away from a crucial WAFCON qualifier

Former coach Fran Hilton-Smith called SAFA’s handling of the situation “unprofessional” and disruptive to the team

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Mandla Biyela, who warned that the standoff highlights deeper issues in SAFA

Former Banyana Banyana coach Fran Hilton-Smith has accused SAFA of being “unprofessional” in handling Desiree Ellis’s contract impasse, which saw the national women’s coach miss Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 1-1 draw qualifier against DR Congo on Wednesday 22 October 2025.

Banyana Banyana played against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, without head coach Desiree Ellis.

Last week, SAFA’s national executive committee (NEC) approved a new four-year contract for Ellis. However, she has not signed the contract, reportedly over disagreements with certain clauses. Ellis’s previous deal expired in July last year, and she has been working month-to-month since.

Contract Dispute Disrupts Team and Morale

Hilton-Smith told Sowetan that the timing of the contract offer and Ellis’s absence show disrespect.

“Issues like contracts should have been sorted long ago. She has been without a contract for months, working month-to-month. That is unprofessional,” she said.

The dispute appears to have unsettled the squad. Key overseas-based players, including Amogelang Motau, Thembi Kgatlana, Sinoxolo Cesane, and Hildah Magaia, who were all playing in Mexico, did not participate in the first leg of the qualifier. Assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli led the team in Ellis’s absence.

Banyana Banyana won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July 2022.

Insight on SAFA’s management and women’s Football

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Mandla Biyela, who provided an in-depth analysis of the situation. According to Biyela, the contract impasse is symptomatic of larger structural and administrative issues within SAFA.

“Delays like this do more than frustrate a coach; they affect the team, the players, and the perception of women’s football in South Africa. When a national coach is left in limbo, overseas players question the federation’s professionalism."

"The fact that Ellis was offered a contract only days before a crucial WAFCON qualifier shows poor planning and a lack of strategic foresight. It disrupts preparation, undermines morale, and ultimately impacts performance on the pitch," Biyela said.

Biyela also highlighted the message such incidents send to aspiring women footballers:

“Young players look to Banyana as an example. If the administration cannot manage contracts or treat coaches with respect, it creates doubt about whether women’s football is truly valued. SAFA risks eroding trust in its management if these issues are not resolved quickly.”

He added that SAFA could use this situation as a turning point:

“They need clear, transparent communication and structured processes. Negotiations should have been concluded months ago. A professional federation ensures contracts and terms are agreed upon well before competitions start, so coaches and players can focus on football, not bureaucracy.”

Ellis could not be reached for comment. SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao directed inquiries to head of communications Mninawa Ntloko, who confirmed preparations were underway for the Banyana vs DR Congo second leg at FNB Stadium next Tuesday.

Banyana Banyana were beaten in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations third/fourth play-off by Ghana 4-3 on penalties in July 2025.

Banyana Banyana, endured a disappointing outing at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, finishing fourth after a 4-3 defeat to Ghana in the third-place play-off.

Their underwhelming campaign was marred by turmoil both on and off the pitch. In the days leading up to the tournament, the team’s preparations were thrown into disarray following reports of a player strike. The protest stemmed from unresolved payment issues, with players allegedly owed match fees from friendly fixtures played as far back as April.

Adding to the chaos, head coach Desiree Ellis entered the tournament without a formal contract, a situation that has persisted since the 2022 WAFCON. Star forward Thembi Kgatlana also withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons, depriving the team of one of its key attacking threats.

