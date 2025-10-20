Supporters of South African rugby have rallied behind young Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu amid controversy over his recent on-field behaviour

Experts questioned whether his actions during a recent Stormers match could affect his place in upcoming national fixtures

Many fans claim the criticism is uneven, suggesting players of different backgrounds are judged by different standards

South African rugby fans have rallied behind young Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after critics questioned his temperament following a recent Stormers match against the Scarlets.

The 23-year-old drew a yellow card for an on-field altercation with Welsh player Taine Plumtree, prompting sharp commentary from rugby pundits.

Fans Defend Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu After Criticism Over ‘Attitude’

In a widely shared clip by Omnia Audio Africa, rugby analyst Brett Burns suggested Sacha’s perceived “attitude problem” could jeopardise his selection for the Springboks’ end-of-year tour.

“The team doesn’t have time for behaviour like this,” Burns said, adding that Sacha would need to correct himself quickly to avoid further scrutiny.

The debate intensified after the Stormers’ 34-0 victory over the Scarlets on 10 October 2025, when a sports content creator took to TikTok to comment on Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s alleged arrogance on the field.

“A lot of South African fans are starting to turn against Sacha because he is way too full of himself. You can definitely see that this is the definition of a player of a superstar feeling themselves,” he said, prompting divided reactions online.

Fans accuse critics of racial bias

Criticism of Sacha has sparked a wave of defence from fans, many of whom argue the scrutiny is unfair and racially tinged.

Social media users highlighted how similar behaviours from lighter-skinned or white players are often framed as “passion” or “heart,” while Sacha’s assertiveness is labelled as a problem.

Former schoolboy rugby player and podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa suggested that bias, rather than outright racism, may shape the conversation around black and coloured athletes.

“When white players are controversial, it’s called passion. But for young players like Sacha, the same actions are judged more harshly,” he said in a viral TikTok video.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performance remains under the spotlight, but fans are celebrating his record-breaking achievements, including becoming the Springboks’ top try scorer in a single test match, despite ongoing criticism.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his rugby journey at Cape Town’s prestigious Bishops Diocesan College, known for its rugby excellence. He represented Western Province, captained the Junior Boks, and earned a Springbok call-up under Rassie Erasmus.

He made his professional debut for Western Province in the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Free State Cheetahs. Strong performances secured him a long-term contract with the Stormers, running until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was named in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, joined the national alignment camp in March 2024, and made his Test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend, he is in awe of

