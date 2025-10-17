Two former Springbok front-rowers took their decades-old rivalry from the rugby pitch to the boxing ring

The charity bout in Bloemfontein drew a lively crowd and showcased both skill and humour

The event raised funds for a local school while celebrating the spirit and legacy of South African rugby

Former Springbok front-rowers James Dalton and Ollie le Roux squared off in a charity boxing match on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry.

The event was part of President Steyn High School’s Boere October Festival Week, with all proceeds directed to the school’s development fund.

Stefan Terblanche #14, Ollie le Roux #16 and James Dalton #2 leave the field dejected after losing the Tri Nations test match between the All Blacks and the Springboks . Image: Nigel Marple

Source: Getty Images

Dalton, capped 43 times for South Africa, and Le Roux, with 54 Springbok caps to his name, embarked on contrasting training routines to get fight-ready.

Le Roux reportedly began a 12-week training camp focused on strength, agility and ring strategy. Dalton quipped before the bout:

“I hope Ollie doesn’t hide in the long grass while the lions hunt.”

Dalton asked for six rounds, a bold request given his long hiatus from competitive fighting. Both men spoke openly about wanting to entertain and honour their Springbok legacy more than declaring a clear winner.

See the short clip below:

Though the outcome was ambiguous, the night was a win in spirit. Le Roux’s heavier build was evident in later rounds, while Dalton’s resilience and banter kept the crowd invested. Both insisted the bout was about entertainment, community and the values of South African rugby, not just punches

As Le Roux put it:

“We’re old, but not forgotten.”

The proceeds will aid President Steyn High School’s upliftment projects in Bloemfontein.

James Dalton charges during the All Blacks' 41-20 win over the Springboks in the Tri Nations match at Westpac Trust Stadium, Wellington, Saturday. Image: Ross Land

Source: Getty Images

Springboks to host the All Blacks

In 2026, South Africa will welcome New Zealand for an action-packed series in August and September. The All Blacks will first face the country’s top provincial teams, the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls, and Lions, before meeting the Springboks in a four-Test series.

The first three Tests will be held at Ellis Park, DHL Stadium, and FNB Stadium, while the final Test will take place at a neutral international venue to be confirmed.

This tour comes after the two sides played twice during the recent Rugby Championship, with New Zealand winning the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa handed the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

Historic rivalry and future tours

The 2026 tour will mark 30 years since New Zealand last toured South Africa, a series that included eight matches and concluded with the All Blacks winning the Test series 2-1. Looking ahead, the 2030 edition will see South Africa embark on its first professional-era tour to New Zealand, completing the reciprocal arrangement.

