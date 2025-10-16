Eben Etzebeth, in his book, has reflected on a tense period in Springboks history when head coach Heyneke Meyer stepped back and handed over control to his assistant for a Test match

Even after a hard-fought win over England at Twickenham, frustration lingered within the squad as Meyer’s strict discipline created tension among senior players

Johann van Graan stepped up in Meyer’s absence, guiding the team through the next match and leaving a lasting impression on the younger members of the squad

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about a tense episode in South African rugby history when former head coach Heyneke Meyer famously stepped back from coaching the team during a Test match.

In 2014, an incident occurred when, came shortly after a narrow 31-28 win over England at Twickenham, a victory that belied underlying frustrations within the squad.

In his autobiography Unlocked, Etzebeth recalls how Meyer’s anger boiled over due to a string of lapses from senior players, including arriving late to a key meeting and missing the jersey handover.

Despite the win, Meyer reportedly told the team he “wanted nothing to do with them,” withdrew his involvement for the next match against Italy, and passed the coaching duties to his assistant, Johann van Graan.

“I looked up to those senior players since I was a kid, and it was strange seeing them reprimanded like that,” Etzebeth wrote.

Under Van Graan’s temporary guidance, South Africa secured a 22-6 win over Italy in Padua, thanks to tries from Coenie Oosthuizen, Cobus Reinach, and Bryan Habana.

However, the tour ended on a sour note with a 12-6 loss to Wales, marking the Springboks’ second defeat of the series after a 29-15 setback to Ireland.

Van Graan’s perspective on coaching ambitions

Fast-forward to today, Van Graan has cemented his reputation abroad after leading Bath to Premiership glory. In a recent interview with Planet Rugby, he reflected on his time with the Springboks and the potential to one day take the national helm.

“I’m fully committed to my journey here at Bath,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with an incredible Springboks squad under Rassie Erasmus, who’s done an exceptional job. Becoming the national coach is something I’ll consider when the right circumstances align, but for now, I’m enjoying this chapter.”

Erasmus' contract extension talks with SA Rugby, reportedly including the renewal of his assistant coaches’ deals, indicate that the Springboks' coaching structure is stable for the foreseeable future.

This ensures that Van Graan’s opportunity to return to South African rugby at a senior level may still be a few years away.

Source: Briefly News