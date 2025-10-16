Eben Etzebeth has spoken about tensions within the Springboks during their record loss to the All Blacks in 2016

He highlighted issues in the team that affected their performance during that difficult period

The 15-57 defeat in Durban left the stadium in stunned silence, a moment Etzebeth remembers vividly

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee. The team suffered an unprecedented home loss to Ireland in June, though they managed to win the series 2-1.

However, the Rugby Championship highlighted deeper problems: a win over Argentina was followed by a defeat to Los Pumas and further losses against Australia and New Zealand.

The Christchurch clash saw South Africa suffer a 13-41 defeat the third-worst margin against New Zealand at the time. Returning home, the Boks faced an even harsher reality in Durban.

In his autobiography Unlocked, Etzebeth revealed troubling incidents leading up to that infamous match.

“Some players, not even in the starting XV, thought it was a good idea to go out partying just days before we faced the All Blacks,” he wrote.

“The media caught wind, tensions rose, and it became clear that our leadership group lacked the experience and authority to set standards for the younger players.”

The result was a 15-57 loss, then South Africa’s heaviest defeat to the All Blacks. Etzebeth says the stadium’s silence after the match was more painful than boos from the crowd.

“When fans boo, at least you know they care. Silence? That’s hopelessness staring back at you.”

Handling Defeat: Etzebeth Critiques Springboks’ Casual Attitude

Etzebeth also criticised the casual approach of some teammates toward losing.

“A few went out drinking before the game and repeated it afterward, already intoxicated. How players react to losing speaks volumes about them. I’ve never understood the idea of celebrating ‘win or lose’ with booze,” he said.

He emphasised that losing a Test match should never be taken lightly.

“You can’t act like it’s a friendly table tennis match and laugh it off with a beer. Accepting defeat without pain makes you a loser. I’ve always expected my teammates to hurt as much as I do after a loss.”

The 2016 season continued to spiral, with South Africa recording a first-ever defeat to Italy, highlighting the crisis within the squad. Etzebeth’s reflections offer a candid insight into a team struggling not only on the scoreboard but in discipline, culture, and leadership.

Source: Briefly News