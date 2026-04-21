A 17-year-old Cape Town school rugby player has died following a violent stabbing linked to an alleged robbery in Elsies River

The killing has sparked shock and grief across his school and local sporting circles, where he was known as an active and dedicated young athlete

The incident has reignited concern over the safety of young sportspeople in high-risk communities across South Africa

A 17-year-old Cape Town rugby enthusiast, Junaide September, was reportedly killed in a gruesome murder on Saturday, 18 April 2026, during an alleged robbery stabbing incident.

Junaide September was killed in a robbery attack on Saturday, 18 April 2026, in Elsies River. Image:@junaideseptember

Source: Facebook

The incident has shaken the Elsies River community in Cape Town’s Cape Flats, where he was fatally stabbed during an alleged robbery. Reports from Netwerk24 indicate that he was attacked by an unknown assailant, with the confrontation escalating into fatal violence.

Preliminary accounts suggest robbery as the motive, with the attacker allegedly attempting to rob the teenager before the situation turned deadly. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed all circumstances. Junaide sustained fatal stab wounds and died at the scene or shortly afterwards, according to community reports. Netwerk24 further reports that two accused appeared in court on Monday, 20 April.

Junaide September was a learner from Valhalla High School in Cape Town. Image:@junaideseptember

Source: Facebook

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Valhalla High School rugby player remembered

Junaide was a learner at Valhalla High School and a member of the school rugby team. He was also involved in community rugby structures in Elsies River, including a youth group known as Wisemen of the East. He reportedly combined school rugby with local development sport and was also part of a music band.

His school shared a moving tribute on Facebook on Saturday:

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our learners due to an act of violence. 💔

No words can truly express the sadness and shock our school community is experiencing. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved Junaide.

May we come together during this difficult time to support one another, show kindness, and stand united against violence in all its forms.

You will always be remembered.”

As seen in the post below:

More tributes for Junaid September on social media

Another tribute was shared on Facebook by @Chandre Adams:

“Remember the name Junaide September 🕊️🕊️A young man full of life, full of purpose and full of promise.

He wasn’t just a rugby player; he was passionate, disciplined, and committed. He carried dreams bigger than himself, dreams to go far, to make a difference, to become more. On the field, he gave everything. In church, he showed up with a faithful heart. He was a light to his family, his friends, and his spiritual family.

But in a cruel and senseless moment, his dreams were stolen. Robbed. Taken away. Ended too soon in a way no life should experience. Today, a mother and father, families mourn their son. Siblings mourn their brother. Friends mourn a bond that can never be replaced. And a spiritual family mourns a soul who served God.”

Watch the reel below on Facebook:

This incident draws parallels with previous tragedies, including the 2025 stabbing death of rugby player Sive Tshaka, as well as a hijacking incident in Springs that also claimed the life of a rugby figure.

Former rugby captain’s holiday ends in tragedy

Briefly News previously reported that a former JBM Hertzog High School (now Bloemfontein High School) head boy and rugby captain was left with a serious neck injury following a freak beach accident in Jeffreys Bay earlier this month.

The former school leader, who captained the school’s rugby team before matriculating, was injured while on holiday in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town during the festive break.

Source: Briefly News