US Principal Who Disarmed Armed Intruder Crowned Prom King, Leaves Internet Emotional
- Principal Kirk Moore got crowned prom king by his students, due to his big act-of-selflessness a few days ago at his school
- The emotional prom moment blew up online as people remembered how he bravely took down an armed intruder at his school
- Social media gets emotional over the viral moment, while others as people say he deserves more national recognition for his bravery
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A US high school principal has gone viral after being crowned prom king by students following a terrifying incident in which he disarmed an armed intruder on campus. An act that has left social media users proud of him.
Kirk Moore, principal of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma, was celebrated by students during prom, a few days after he bravely intervened when a former student allegedly came to campus armed with two semi-automatic handguns and opened fire. The emotional moment that followed at prom quickly went viral after a TikTok video shared by @mothershipsg showed students cheering as Moore was crowned prom king, as a gesture of gratitude and admiration from the school community he helped protect.
The principal took a bullet to save the students
According to reports by NBC News, the suspect, a 20-year-old former student, fired several shots on April 7 before Moore stepped in, managed to disarm him, and ended the immediate threat. In the process, Moore was shot in the leg. Despite the life-threatening ordeal, Moore downplayed his heroism, saying his actions were driven by training and instinct. Moore was quoted saying:
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“Like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessment of the threats. I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to me.”
Online community reacts with awe over Moore's honour
The clip triggered an overwhelming reaction online, with thousands praising Moore’s bravery and emotional connection with students. Across platforms, Moore has been described as everything from a true king and a father figure to his students. Some even joked he should run for president, while others wished him lifelong blessings and recognition for his courage on @mothershipsg's page.
Watch the TikTok video below:
This is what people all over the world had to say:
Jillian said:
"Getting recognized more by high school kids than the government"."
Odejay shared the same sentiments:
"He should really be recognised by the federal government in some way.
Politicalpop wrote:
"I’m so glad he is OK too. 🥹🫶🏻"
Stefana said:
"A principal who cares about his students 😭😭❤️❤️"
Syd🦉💖 added:
"Those aren’t his students, those are his kids."
Soul.Freq thanked him:
"Mr Kirk Moore, thank you for being an incredible man, principle & and true leader. We are all so incredibly grateful for you ❤️"
lexa jewel wrote:
"He's just happy to be surrounded by the kids he saved 🥹🥹"
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.